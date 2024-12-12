Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Massachusetts Daily Collegian first digital photo magazine

A glimpse of the hard work and dedication of the Daily Collegian photographers
Byline photo of Kalina Kornacki
Byline photo of Devin Lippman
Byline photo of Katie Seda
Byline photo of Mia Blue
Byline photo of Andrew Venditti
By Kalina Kornacki, Devin Lippman, Katie Seda, Mia Blue, and Andrew Venditti
December 12, 2024

Over the Fall 2024 semester, around 20 consistent photographers explored and attended events, games and galleries to best capture the University of Massachusetts Amherst community and culture.

As a way to celebrate these photographers hard work and dedication to their craft, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian created their first Digital Photo magazine, bringing together some of the best photos from the sports, news and art sections. Click through the galleries to see more!

Sports

Our sports photographers followed UMass’ Division 1 athletics teams including a select few club sports teams including, but not limited to, ice hockey, rugby and dance. Photographers captured both the action and atmosphere of UMass Athletics.

53962047753_04fd5f7cb3_o (1)
Taisun Phommachanh throws the ball as UMass football loses 28-14 to Eastern Michigan at McGuirk Stadium on 8/31/24. Photo by Devin Lippman.

News

There are many events on campus where students, faculty, staff and community members make their voices heard. From protests and rallies to lectures and conferences, these events are the basic structure of what occurs around UMass. Our photographers presented their best efforts to ensure that these events are properly depicted on the Collegian website. 

54100719580_f0606b608a_o (1)
Danielle Allen, a professor at Harvard and seasoned democracy advocate, gave a talk on Democracy in Troubled Times: Justice by Means of Democracy in the Great Hall in Old Chapel on 10/28/2024. Photo by Jane Whitcomb Fossum.

Arts and Campus Life

Our music, dance and art photographers were given plenty of opportunities to be creative and explore new avenues of different crafts through different lenses. From concerts in Amherst and Northampton to life size pieces of art on campus, our photographers fully immersed themselves in the lights and music of Amherst to best depict how artists in Western Massachusetts express themselves.

53976820434_da9b254ffa_o (1)
The Driver's Era UPC Fall Concert took place at the Mullins Center on 09/06/2024. Photo by Dylan Podlinski.
