TV’s most underrated sitcom: ‘The Middle’

In times of great uncertainty and discomfort, I have found myself returning to watch the somewhat mindless but funny sitcoms from my childhood. I always come back to the same show, a show I’ve probably seen over 20 times all the way through, “The Middle.”

ABC Family’s, “The Middle,” premiered in 2009 and ended in 2018 with a strong nine seasons. The show is a family sitcom that revolves around the Heck family; a family of 5 living in the middle of Orson, Indiana. Their snarky son Axl (Charlie McDermott), their overly positive daughter Sue (Eden Sher) and their quirky son Brick (Atticus Shaffer), create a hysterical and realistic depiction of a family. The stressed-out and nagging mother Frankie, played by Patricia Heaton (“That’s So Raymond” star), and their stoic and straightforward father Mike (Neil Flynn) attempt to get by in their day to day lives filled with multiple jobs, low savings and three kids.

Many family sitcoms, in my opinion, can be truly unrealistic. The families can be too perfect. I have never seen a show that has portrayed a family similar to mine growing up; the complexities that come with being a family unit are so rarely accurately touched on. The Hecks are a duct tape family, they just want to get through the day-to-day, and I for one can appreciate that. Family isn’t perfect, but who would want it to be?

Not only is “The Middle” a perfect example of a realistic family dynamic, it’s also incredibly funny and touching. Despite all the obstacles thrown at the Heck family, they keep pushing on, laughing, arguing and celebrating along the way. You can’t help but root for Sue, who tries out for every sport and extracurricular in the world, Axl, who is more than a “dumb” jock, Brick who marches to the beat of his own drum, Mike who works hard for his family and Frankie who is the glue to the whole operation. As Frankie continuously says, “You do for family,” often through gritted teeth and frustration. Through the disagreements and arguing, the Hecks prevail, together.

Despite the fighting, frustration, and everyday annoyances, the Heck family time and time again provides for and supports each other. Nobody in the family is perfect, they are actually incredibly average in terms of an American family, which is refreshing. They aren’t A+ students, they aren’t wealthy, and in ways, they aren’t particularly positive people. The Hecks are getting dented groceries from The Frugal Hoosier, have a constantly broken dishwasher and rent DVDs on Redbox. They are crafty; they know how to get by and survive by the means of each other. That is what makes this show so successful, the imperfectly perfect family unit that is lower middle class in the “middle” of America.

Despite the genuine appeal to “The Middle,” the show never received any Emmys for writing or acting, but rather for makeup of all categories. As someone who has watched a plethora of television, I consider “The Middle” to be in my top ten favorite shows of all time. The perfect balance of humor and heart come together featuring this everyday small-town family. The effortless acting combined with the natural writing make this show seem less like an average family sitcom, filled with laugh tracks and forced jokes, but a look into a real-life family that could be your neighbors next door.

This show appeals to all generations, and is, ironically, a perfect show to watch with your dysfunctional family. Families aren’t perfect, but at the end of the day, you are all going through life together and “The Middle” portrays that sentiment perfectly.

We can all learn something from this show, whether it’s perseverance, appreciating the small wins in life or simply dealing with the ups and downs of family. Grab your bookworm brother, your happy-go-lucky sister, your sarcastic jock brother, your silent but loving father and your tired but passionate mother and marvel at the wonderful world of the Hecks. I recommend eating a fast-food dinner in front of the TV when you do so, in true Heck family style.

