Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass football hires Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator

Bajakian arrives in Amherst with nearly three decades of coaching experience
Photo courtesy of Northwestern’s Athletic Department.
By Mehrob Fatemi, Collegian Staff
December 17, 2024

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is breaking, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

As the Massachusetts football team prepares for next season, head coach Joe Harasymiak has hired Mike Bajakian as part of his 2025 coaching staff, taking the role of offensive coordinator.

This will be Bajakian’s seventh offensive coordinator job. He most recently served as the interim offensive coordinator for the Utah Utes. He also has experience in the NFL in offensive quality control and quarterback coaching positions for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Specifically, he spent four seasons working with quarterback Jameis Winston for the Buccaneers between 2015-18, where Winston set franchise records in both passing yards and touchdowns for the team. Since then, he has bounced back to college football, starting off his field trip leading the Boston College Eagles to a top three rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

After his stint with BC, he became offensive coordinator for the Northwestern Wildcats, where he stayed for three years, leading them to bowl wins in 2021 and 2023.

Bajakian was promoted to interim offensive coordinator for the Utes in late October. However, Utah struggled throughout the season, as it was ranked 116th in the country in offensive efficiency, averaging around 329 yards per game.

Bajakian has been working around the game of football since 1996 starting at Delbarton High school as a quarterback and passing game coordinator until 1997. He was also a member of the 2006 Bears who appeared in Super Bowl XLI, working as their offensive quality control coach.

UMass has yet to officially announce the hiring of its new offensive coordinator.

Mehrob Fatemi can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @MehrobFatemi.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
Minutemen bounce back with win over UMass Boston
Daily Collegian (2024)
Malek Abdelgowad’s career day leads UMass to victory over UMass Boston
Daily Collegian (2024)
Sands: UMass gets much needed confidence boost
Daily Collegian 2024
Mid-American Conference football bowl games preview
Daily Collegian (2024)
Ciano: Stick or twist? What needs to happen in UMass hockey’s second half
Daily Collegian (2024)
Josh Atwood: UMass football’s center of attention
More in Archives
The Massachusetts Daily Collegian first digital photo magazine
The Massachusetts Daily Collegian first digital photo magazine
Photo by Kylie Slattery
Dr. Daniel Klem Jr. explains why windows are the biggest bird killer and how to fix it
(Daily Collegian)
Food Recovery Network continues to serve students
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
We should receive news alerts with intention
Daily Collegian (2024)
Third period lapse leads UMass hockey to 4-2 loss against Boston University
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Recapping the best films of 2024
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
Pellegrino: A season to remember for UMass men’s soccer
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass' magical run ends with loss to Denver in NCAA tournament quarterfinal
UMass Athletics (2024)
Joe Harasymiak introduced as 32nd UMass football head coach
Daily Collegian (2024)
Massachusetts men’s soccer face No. 3 Denver for spot in College Cup
USA TODAY NETWORK
UMass to hire Joe Harasymiak as its next head coach
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass football's Midnight Ride Collective announces termination Tuesday