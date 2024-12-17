UMass football hires Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is breaking, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

As the Massachusetts football team prepares for next season, head coach Joe Harasymiak has hired Mike Bajakian as part of his 2025 coaching staff, taking the role of offensive coordinator.

This will be Bajakian’s seventh offensive coordinator job. He most recently served as the interim offensive coordinator for the Utah Utes. He also has experience in the NFL in offensive quality control and quarterback coaching positions for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Specifically, he spent four seasons working with quarterback Jameis Winston for the Buccaneers between 2015-18, where Winston set franchise records in both passing yards and touchdowns for the team. Since then, he has bounced back to college football, starting off his field trip leading the Boston College Eagles to a top three rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

After his stint with BC, he became offensive coordinator for the Northwestern Wildcats, where he stayed for three years, leading them to bowl wins in 2021 and 2023.

Bajakian was promoted to interim offensive coordinator for the Utes in late October. However, Utah struggled throughout the season, as it was ranked 116th in the country in offensive efficiency, averaging around 329 yards per game.

Bajakian has been working around the game of football since 1996 starting at Delbarton High school as a quarterback and passing game coordinator until 1997. He was also a member of the 2006 Bears who appeared in Super Bowl XLI, working as their offensive quality control coach.

UMass has yet to officially announce the hiring of its new offensive coordinator.

