UMass hockey faces Boston University

The Massachusetts hockey team prepares for a Hockey East series against No. 11 Boston University. The Terriers (8-5-1, 4-2-1 HEA) are coming off two wins against Merrimack and Notre Dame in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast, Ireland.

The Minutemen (7-6-2, 1-4-2 HEA) started gaining momentum after a rocky start to their season. More consistent goaltending and stronger offensive pressure led UMass to victory in three out of its last four games, including its first Hockey East win over Providence.

“I don’t like our record, but I like this team,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “When we put it all together, we’re an NCAA level hockey team. [There were just] too many games this year where the goaltending wasn’t there, the defense wasn’t there, the offense wasn’t there. When we get them all together, we’re a good hockey team.”

“A little inconsistent so far,” alternate captain Ryan Lautenbach said about the team’s performance at the beginning of the season. “We want to be more consistent and just keep doing what we do best and just keep working together, growing as a team.”

Injuries plagued the Minutemen early in the season. The Army West Point game marked the return from injury for forwards Daniel Jenčko and Michael Cameron. Jenčko scored his second goal of the season on a power play in that contest.

“[Jenčko is] willing to compete harder than I thought he was going to,” Carvel said. “He’s been a real pleasantsurprise, his skill set I’m not surprised at, the goal he scored against West Point, he’s got that capability, he’s got good hands, good instincts, good stick skills … He’s a top nine forward for us and that’s the only freshman in that position.”

UMass boasts one of the top power play units in the country. The Minutemen capitalized on special teams’ opportunities against Army, scoring two power play goals and killing three of four penalties against. Cole O’Hara and Aydar Suniev lead the team with three power play goals each.

“[We] put the five best players on the ice together and let them play,” Carvel said. “We gave them a little bit of structure, a little bit of philosophy, but they’re very good college players. We don’t get in their way too much, just give them a broad plan. It’s a really talented group, maybe one of the best five-man units that I’ve had in college hockey.”

Shane Lachance leads Boston University with 17 points and 10 assists and Cole Eiserman leads with nine goals. Lachance was integral for the Terriers against Notre Dame, netting the game winning goal and assisting Ryan Greene and Gavin McCarthy’s goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

“I know it’s going to be a tough game but it’s always like this in Hockey East,” Jenčko said about preparing for the Terriers. “We just need to be 100% prepared and make the details.”

The Minutemen and Terriers have a unique home-and-home schedule, with games being played Saturday and Wednesday night. Saturday’s game will be at Agganis Arena in Boston, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. The Minutemen will be back at the Mullins Center on Wednesday for the second leg of the series at 7 p.m.

“I think we’re just sticking with what we do best, just working on our details every single day,” Lautenbach said. “We’ve got a whole week of practice ahead of us and I think that’s really what we’re most concerned with.”

