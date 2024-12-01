UMass Theatre Guild holds production of “Jesus Christ Superstar”

On November 22, I had the opportunity to see the University of Massachusetts Theatre Guild’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The UMass Theatre Guild is describes themselves in the playbill as a “volunteer registered student organization (RSO) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Though based at UMass, participation is open to all students of the Five College Consortium, as well as general community members.”

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the rock opera tells the story of Jesus Christ’s final week of life, focusing on the internal conflict of Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ disciples. As Judas battles with Jesus’ growing popularity, his eventual betrayal leads to Jesus’ crucifixion. The musical is known for its pop-rock style and exploration of the complicated relationship between Jesus and his followers.

“In our vision of the show, we see a nation in flux, the culture of masses suppressed by the ones in power,” Director Jess Barretto wrote in the playbill. “Do you see peace in the world of silent followers?”

Madison Ohlgren, who played Judas, did a fantastic job conveying the part of Judas through her incredible singing, dancing and acting. This was Ohlgren’s first show with the Guild, and as a freshman, she indeed showed promise for future performances – excelling in notable numbers such as “Heaven on Their Minds,” “Strange Thing Mystifying” and a fan favorite, “Superstar.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is renowned for its punk rock aesthetic, and the costumes were a standout feature. Costume Designer Sage Gurney and the hair and makeup team worked seamlessly to dress the cast in head-to-toe punk, with black clothing and bold makeup reflecting the era. Jacob Cameron’s spiked hair was particularly memorable, adding to the production’s striking visual appeal. The Guild’s attention to costumes and makeup played a significant role in bringing the show to life.

The role of Jesus is one of the most challenging and complex in the musical, and Joseph Mamet did an exceptional job. Mamet portrayed Jesus as relatable human figure, expressing doubts and fears about the political radicalism in his movement. His ability to balance the emotional and vocal demands of the role made him a standout, and he more than met expectations for such a pivotal character.

The ensemble added energy and creativity throughout the production, with choreography by Madeleine Mahan bringing a lively and dynamic feel to the show. The ensemble’s performances enhanced the numbers with engaging movement and beautiful harmonies.

One of my personal favorites, “Everything’s Alright,” was beautifully performed by April Smith, who played Mary Magdalene. Known for her emotional depth, Smith’s portrayal of Mary brought light and grace to the production, offering a strong emotional core in contrast to the show’s darker themes.

The UMass Theatre Guild will stage “Heathers” from April 17 to 19 and “Murder on the Orient Express” from May 1 to 3.

