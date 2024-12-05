UMass union members rally for a better workplace

On Dec. 5, faculty, staff and graduate students from various University of Massachusetts Amherst unions gathered in front of the Whitmore Administration Building to rally for better working conditions and higher wages.

“The biggest things we are asking for are an increase in starting salaries … you all come to UMass … because we have a world class faculty. And we are having more and more trouble recruiting people and keeping them here at UMass just because the pay is so low compared to our peer institutions,” Eve Weinbaum, vice president of the Massachusetts Society of Professors (MSP), said. MSP is bargaining on Dec. 6 with the university.

Along with MSP, the rally was organized by UMass’ five biggest unions – the Professional Staff Union (PSU), the University Staff Association (USA), AFSCME 1776, and the Graduate Employee Organization (GEO).”

The rally was held as several unions are bargaining with the university to meet their demands.

The main demands presented by speakers throughout the event were for livable wages, as both rent and basic needs costs continue to rise. Many speakers commented on the cost of housing in Amherst, stating that it was as unaffordable as New York City, with the average cost of a bedroom being around $1,220 per month to rent, according to calculations from The Amherst Current.

Many staff and faculty members are forced to take on second jobs in order to pay for their living expenses

“We can’t have a rally like this after work because so many of us need second jobs,” Nicholas Chavez of AFSCME Local 1776, said. “I work with the union leader who’s at the top of her pay scale, about to retire. Decades here. [She has a] second job. She’s a leader in her field, and she can’t pay her bills.”

PSU bargained to the university on Monday, Dec. 2 leading with an initiative to put UMass Amherst and Boston professional workers at the same level as professional workers employed by the state to combat stagnating wages.

Andrew Gorry, the co-chair of PSU, explained that professional staff employed by the state are placed on a “step schedule” allowing them to be paid more over time as their value to the institution increases. As time goes on, workers make more money encouraging long term employment that benefits both faculty and students.

“You know when you get a state job…there’s a future in it. You’re not going for the big money right away but you know there’s security,” Gorry said.

At UMass, the wages of professional staff workers stay the same over time, giving them little opportunity for job growth.

“We heard … from one of our testifiers on Monday, their supervisor actually told them … ’you may have to go to grow,’ meaning just leave if you want to grow in your career,” Gorry said.

Some of the speakers also addressed the recent hiring of the new head football coach Joe Harasymiak, whose annual salary is projected to be around $1.3 million. Kate Hudson, the secretary/clerk of MSP, highlighted that the union is bargaining for higher wages at the same time that the UMass athletic director announced Harasymiak.

“UMass exists because of all of you, all the amazing faculty and staff who work here, not just the football coach,” Hudson said. “So let’s stand together, let’s fight for the compensation we deserve. When we fight, we win.”

After speeches from various union members, attendees began marching around the area in front of Whitmore, chanting “Show me what democracy looks like. This is what Democracy looks like,” and “Hey Reyes, step off it. Put people over profit. Hundred million in your pocket. When will workers get to profit?”

MSP is bargaining for wage increases, along with funding for conferences, equipment, and necessities such as childcare for staff.

Weinbaum said that while this is the last rally of the semester, there will be further initiatives planned next year if the university does not meet their demands. However, she has faith in the university, and said “we’re expecting some movement, we’re expecting that we’ll start coming closer together on some of our proposals.”

Both Gorry and Weinbaum expressed the importance of unions, and the work they do for students and staff on campus.

“The union has really been the conscience of the university, pushing the administration to do things that cost money that they don’t want to do but that are really good for students and the people who work here,” Weinbaum said.

UMass just won the Delphi Award for being one of the best employers for non-tenured track faculty, an achievement Weinbaum attributes to the union and its advocacy in regards to sick leave, parental leave, and sabbatical, allowing non-tenured faculty members continued opportunities and growth.

Nellie Taylor, a PSU member, said that all union members are working together for the same fight, and it is important to work together to reach an end goal.

“These folks around you are your friends and your colleagues … we are all fighting together, shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm, so that we can win what’s right for all of us,” Taylor said. “And we have to do it together, because if they split us, nobody’s getting a fair deal.”

Bella Astrofsky can be reached at [email protected]. Eve Neumann can be reached at [email protected].