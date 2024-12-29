Yes, there are monkeys at UMass

PETA’s Campaigns against Lacreuse

Dr. Katherine Roe, a neuroscientist and chief of the science advancement and outreach for PETA’s laboratory investigations said that in 2020, a donor to UMass brought the non-human primate testing to PETA’s attention.

After a meeting with the donor and some members of UMass administration, PETA kicked off its campaign against animal labs at UMass on May 6, 2021 by putting up a display in Amherst Center called “Without Consent.” Days later, PETA ramped up its efforts and began placing advertisements in the Boston Globe and the Daily Hampshire Gazette and drove mobile billboards around the area.

By this point, the Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates (WMARA) also began participating in efforts to shut down the lab.

“PETA founded this campaign back in 2021 and they didn’t even contact us. I don’t even know if they knew about us, but we decided we’re going to join them,” said Sheryl Becker, founder and president of WMARA.

WMARA activist Steve Baer said they get their materials and information solely from PETA.

“WMARA is getting fed by PETA at this point, because someone big has to spend the money to do the research for information, pay for literature, and WMARA has tagged onto them,” Baer said. “[WMARA was] looking for a sugar daddy to help them get things done rather than reinventing the wheel. The leaflets and posters come from PETA.”

Additionally, photos of non-UMass monkeys make up a portion of PETA’s campaign literature, including the main flyers and posters that are distributed on campus. PETA obtains these photos from various other sources, including the National Institute of Health (NIH), in order to illustrate the procedures they claim Lacreuse utilizes.

Photos obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from the Lacreuse Lab are demarcated by the plexiglass “transport boxes” that the marmosets are tested in, and non-UMass photos are marked with a small disclaimer saying, “For illustrative purposes.”

“I don’t think it’s misleading, as long as what we’re depicting is related to what’s happening in the laboratory,” Roe said. “It’s misleading for Lacreuse to use an image of a marmoset not being experimented on her lab’s website or in her publications or in any of the PR material that they put forth.”

Any campaign materials featuring a photo of a non-marmoset monkey, such as a rhesus macaque, do not originate from the Lacreuse Lab.

In general, the UMass community’s reactions to campus protests vary. 2023 UMass alumni Adam Jones said that he wasn’t bothered by PETA’s presence, but some students were agitated.

“I thought it was funny because they had a gigantic sign of a monkey,” Jones said. “But they were very aggressive outside that area, and for many people heading to their classes, it became very annoying because they kind of got [in] their way. People definitely had issues with it, especially those who were kind of science focused and were actually doing some [animal] experiments and working with the professors doing them.”

PETA’s online campaigns have directed extreme animal rights activists to Lacreuse, who said that she gets threatening emails from unidentifiable individuals that resonate with PETA’s messaging.

“I receive hateful messages saying, ‘you should be shot,’ and stuff like that, but it’s never signed,” Lacreuse said. “I receive that regularly. This is how I know that PETA must have put something else out there, because all of a sudden, I receive hateful messages, and I’m like, ‘oh, there must be another statement from PETA.’”

“Agnes’ family feels threatened, her kid, her students,” Dr. Heather Richardson, graduate program director in the neuroscience and behavior interdisciplinary graduate program, said. “It’s just taken a toll on her, and as a friend and a colleague, it’s hard to watch.”

Lacreuse is not the only UMass faculty that has been targeted by PETA nor the only animal researcher at UMass.

Paul Katz, professor and director of the Initiative on Neurosciences, studies the neural circuits of sea slugs and how and where in the brain they correlate to behaviors like swimming. He said sea slugs are not even advanced enough to be categorized as animals under Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee standards.

“I, of all people working on animals, have the least to worry about,” Katz said. “That’s why I feel like I need to put myself out there as much as I can. But there is fear, there’s real intimidation that has gone on.”

Katz made a statement to news cameras at one of their protests, where he said biologists love animals and want to understand them without the intent to harm them. He said he was then targeted on Oct. 4, 2021.

“You know what PETA did? They took out a full-page ad [in the Boston Globe] with my quote and said, ‘Oh, you don’t like animals? Paul Katz in the biology department thinks that animals don’t suffer. Well, what about this?’ And then they show horrific-looking pictures,” he said.

Dr. Luke Remage-Healey, professor and researcher within the department of psychological and brain sciences, uses songbirds to study vocal learning and brain plasticity. While he has received some attention from PETA for his practices, he said that they have not nearly been to the scale of Lacreuse’s, which he thinks is because he is male.

“If you look around the country, PETA is targeting women,” Remage-Healey said. “They are targeting women who work with nonhuman primates. That’s one of their goals, is to push on people they feel are vulnerable in a bothersome way to interfere with research.”

However, PETA denies those claims. Dr. Alka Chandna, vice president of laboratory investigations cases at PETA said, “PETA’s founder and president for the past forty-four years is female, all of our senior staff is female, the senior vice presidents, the vice presidents. It’s a ninety-five percent female organization. We have a long track history of going after a whole bunch of white men.”

Yet, among the six UMass faculty members the Massachusetts Daily Collegian spoke with, there was a unanimous opinion that PETA consistently targets female researchers.

“You look at the pattern over the years, it’s very clear. It’s part of a coordinated approach to target individuals who potentially they see as most vulnerable. [Lacreuse] is a woman scientist [studying] women’s health issues,” Dr. Ilia Karatsoreos, professor and chair of the department of psychological and brain sciences, said.

Public universities like UMass are subject to the FOIA because they receive federal funding. Karatsoreos said the University could more efficiently support researchers who receive requests for public records.

“When you get a request for documents, it takes a lot of time to sit there and go through all these different kinds of things, and we’re not lawyers,” Karatsoreos said. “It puts a faculty member in a very difficult situation because it eats up a lot of time.”

Remage-Healey said that one of the women PETA has attacked is Associate Professor Christine Lattin at Louisiana State University (LSU). PETA began campaigning against her during her postdoctoral research at Yale University and sued LSU in 2020 and 2023 for failing to provide records requested by PETA for her work on sparrows – a suit LSU lost.

“If you want to see the conditions of the sparrows in captivity, you can watch some of the videos on my website, because we don’t have anything to hide,” Lattin said. “At the same time, I haven’t finished analyzing those videos, and it’s possible now that somebody could use [my] data, and they could publish it before we get a chance to do that.”

Lacreuse said that, while occasionally bothersome, making animal research more accessible to the public is ultimately a good thing. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) posts all cited animal research incidents on their website, which she said is “one way that animal research can be more transparent.”

Regarding transparency, however, Roe said that in 2020 PETA offered to the UMass administration to give non-animal alternatives that would be “much better science, and certainly much less ethically concerning as what’s going on now, but those requests were declined,” Roe explained. “We offered to have a lively but good-natured debate about the utility of these experiments, but that was also declined.”

Additionally, Chandna said no representatives or members of PETA have physically entered the lab or requested to do so because she said it could cause psychological distress to their animal rights activists. She did not comment further on potential undercover operations to enter the lab.

Lacreuse said that she would welcome PETA representatives to see the lab, but doubts PETA’s interest in genuinely promoting animal welfare due to what she sees as disinterest in a thorough search.

“It has nothing to do with animal welfare. I’ve been harassed by these people for three and a half years now, and not once have they asked to visit my lab,” she said. “This is such a scam, because you would think that the first thing they would ask for is to see the animals, [to] verify that they’re in good health. No, they have no interest. It’s about claiming that, ‘we ended primate research at UMass, give us more money.’ It’s a fundraising machine.”