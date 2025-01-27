Becoming secure in my humanities major

It’s no secret that humanities subjects — which include English, history, ethnic and cultural studies, comparative literature, art history and philosophy — tend to be regarded with less respect because of their perceived lack of career opportunities. In comparison, technical subjects, such as computer science, engineering, medicine and finance, are deemed more important and rewarding. It’s unsurprising, then, that students often wrestle with insecurity and doubt regarding their decisions to major in the humanities.

I am a Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) major: an honorary member of the unpopular majors club. I have enjoyed committing to my subject matter, but there are a lot of mental obstacles I had to overcome to be at peace with that decision. Now, I want to share what I learned.

I chose WGSS because I want to understand how power operates to create the systems that govern our lives, particularly through the lenses of gender, race, sexuality, class and ability. WGSS encourages students to think about the challenges faced by various social groups and to imagine meaningful solutions to them, which may be carried out through activism, policy, art, education and more. Not only did I want to think creatively about pressing social and political issues but also communicate those complex ideas to a variety of audiences.

This choice was not without its insecurities and challenges. For semesters on end, I was insecure about my work — whether it was breaking down a dense reading, conducting research or writing an analytical paper. I constantly compared the value of my projects to that of students working with colorful text in Visual Studio Code.

On a personal level, I understood my work’s value: I was strengthening my analytical skills, building arguments with evidence and presenting difficult content in a digestible way. Yet, I was acutely aware of how others would view it. I dreaded being asked “What are you studying?” because each answer was followed by a justification of that decision to others and myself.

I felt pressured to enter a technical field, or at least do my work with a technical edge, because I wanted a stable income. On the other hand, I wanted to prioritize my curiosity and champion the positive impacts of the humanities. I enjoyed my work but could not ignore the gnawing guilt I felt from pursuing it. My insecurity ran so deep it got to the point where it held me back from fully realizing my goals.

Pulled in different directions, I spent some time reflecting over the summer: Would I really enter my final year of undergrad with such a disempowering mindset? Could I continue managing others’ questions and concerns? With dreams of publishing a book and engaging with the arts overall, I soon realized how much energy I was wasting on others’ opinions rather than focusing that energy on my goals and doing everything in my power to achieve them.

I like this quote by acclaimed author Roxane Gay: “I treat my writing like a job, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. I mean I give it the respect of a professional endeavor, not a hobby. Even when it was a hobby, I treated it like a job. It is important to do that because craft takes time and demands respect.” As artists, we must roll up our sleeves and commit to our craft if we are serious about it. Creatives achieve greatness because they are brave enough to devote time to what they want with the resources provided to them.

Rather than wondering endlessly about how my work compared to the biology major sitting across from me, or about whether I would actually become a published author, I decided to fully embrace my goals and dreams in my last year of university. So far, it’s worked out wonderfully.

Studying art, language or literature does not necessarily lead to a lower salary and minimal career growth. The humanities allow students to follow their curiosity and passions while cultivating their critical thinking, communication, collaboration skills and emotional intelligence, which are crucial in today’s job market.

One of the best antidotes for insecurity and self-doubt is owning what you do, especially if you dream of being an artist. Own your unique goals and don’t shy away from any part of them. Tell yourself, “This is what I’m doing, this is what I want to do and I’m owning it.” Doubt may pop up from time to time, but that’s okay; just know your values, goals and radical hopes and dreams deserve more weight.

With this mindset, I released those negative thought patterns, locked into my artistic and professional goals and now strive to grow outside of my comfort zone.

If there is one thing I am grateful to have learned as a college student, it’s how to be secure in my decision to be a humanities major. If you’re a humanities student, listen closely. Own what you do and let that drive you forward. It’s all up to you.

