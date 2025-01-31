End of January Atlantic 10 men’s basketball update

While the Massachusetts men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, there were other teams in the Atlantic 10 who played meaningful midweek basketball.

VCU vs. Saint Louis (Jan. 28)

On Tuesday, two of the A-10’s best clashed when the VCU Rams traveled to Missouri for a meeting with the Saint Louis Billikens. The Billikens (13-8, 6-2 A-10) rallied to defeat the Rams (16-5, 6-2 A-10), 78-69, in a high-tempered matchup that included a rare late-game delay.

VCU came out strong, controlling the first half on the road. The Rams used their stout defense, which ranks as the 16th highest in the nation in opponent points, to hold Saint Louis to just 28 in the first half.

VCU contributed 31 points itself in the first frame, taking a three-point lead into halftime. Senior guard Zeb Jackson was a key contributor for his team, scoring eight of his team-high 15 points in the first half.

The start of the second half in this contest represented the unraveling of the hard-nosed Rams defense. The Billikens found ways to score at will, totaling 50 points in the second half alone. Senior guard Gibson Jimerson led the charge for Saint Louis, scoring a game-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting and adding 16 in just the second half.

Tempers flared during this matchup, which played a key role in determining two of the top three spots in the A-10. With 1:10 remaining in the second half, the game went into a near seven-minute delay when a brawl erupted behind the VCU bench. While no players were involved, the game paused after the massive melee saw fans tumbling over rows of seats.

Order was eventually restored in the Chaifetz Arena, and the Billikens closed the contest out victorious.

Loyola Chicago vs. George Mason (Jan. 29)

A-10 men’s basketball fans got to enjoy yet another display of dominant teams when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers visited the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax to challenge the top team in the conference, the George Mason Patriots. The two sides required an extra period to settle the score, and George Mason (16-5, 7-1 A-10) pulled off the 58-53 overtime victory.

A low scoring first half led to just 41 total points between the two teams. The Patriots secured the upper hand before the break, leading 24-17.

Loyola Chicago (12-8, 3-4 A-10) had more fight left in them, and that was apparent when the game resumed play. The Ramblers outscored George Mason by seven points in the second half, matching the deficit they were in at halftime.

Both teams scored more points in the second half than they did in the first. Loyola Chicago nearly doubled its first half scoring output, scoring 32 points. Senior guard Francis Nwaokorie made a serious impact for the Ramblers, leading the team with 11 points and scoring six in the second half.

With both teams tied at 49 a piece as the final buzzer sounded, the two squads needed a five-minute overtime period to settle the score. The Patriots closed the game out in front of their home fans, outscoring Loyola Chicago nine to four in the overtime period.

Senior guard K.D. Johnson made his presence felt in overtime, scoring seven of the team’s nine points and assisting on their only other score. Jalen Haynes, a senior forward for George Mason, led all scorers with 14 points.

Other Notable A-10 Results

Saint Bonaventure outpaced Dayton with consistent scoring, winning 75-53.

Fordham dominated La Salle, 88-72, to win its second consecutive A-10 matchup.

Saint Joseph’s edged Duquesne, 76-72, achieving a .500 record in the A-10.

George Washington took care of Richmond, 75-66, behind a high-scoring second half.

A-10 Standings Update:

George Mason’s strong team play has kept them as the top team in the A-10. It will be no cake walk for the Patriots to win the conference, however, as many teams are closing in on the number one spot. VCU and Saint Louis, both with 6-2 A-10 records, find themselves just one game behind the Patriots in the standings.

Trailing closely behind are UMass, Dayton, Duquesne, George Washington and Saint Joseph’s, all of whom have 4-4 A-10 records. Four more teams–Saint Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Davidson and Loyola Chicago–are also in the mix, sitting 3.5 games behind George Mason.

