Mid-American Conference football bowl game recap continued

The Massachusetts football team is set to join the Mid-American Conference next fall and a handful of its future competitors participated in bowl games.

68 Ventures Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State

The Bowling Green Falcons found themselves in a pickle early in the game. The Arkansas State Red Wolves took the first two scores, that being a 46-yard field goal, and a 60-yard punt return by Courtney Jackson to take the lead 10-0.

The Falcons punched back in the first quarter with a score of their own. QB Baron May threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. which cut the deficit to three.

Arkansas State’s quarterback Jaylen Raynor had a day in the passing game, going 18-of-30 for 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Raynor also scored the next points on a five-yard rushing touchdown which extended the Red Wolves lead to 17-7.

BGSU’s quarterback Connor Bazelak had an elite game. His first passing touchdown was an eight-yard pass halfway through the second quarter to senior running back Jaison Patterson to make it a one score game.

Raynor and A-State responded quickly with a 79-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Corey Rucker. The Red Wolves would cushion their lead back to ten points with 4:13 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons put on an offensive clinic on their next drive, scoring to make it 24-21 going into the half.

Raynor would come out of half time fired up and connect with his favorite target Rucker on a six-yard passing touchdown. A-State was yet again up by ten.

BGSU had a five-minute drive capped off by a Zach Long 38-yard field goal making the game within seven points.

The fourth quarter was a quiet one until Arkansas State running back Zak Wallace ran in a 14-yard touchdown to extend its lead by two touchdowns.

The Falcons were able to score another touchdown with 1:42 left down 38-31. The Red Wolves held on and won 38-31.

Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State

The MAC’s Miami of Ohio RedHawks destroyed the Colorado State Rams in this bowl game matchup.

The score was 9-3 going into halftime thanks to RedHawks kicker Dom Dzioban’s three field goals.

Miami (OH) didn’t settle for any more field goals and scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the second half with running back Kevin Davis’ four-yard rushing touchdown.

The RedHawks offense quickly got the ball back again and quarterback Brett Gabbert ran the ball in for a 10-yard touchdown. Miami (OH) tried the two-point conversion to make it a 21-point game but failed and settled for 22-3.

Davis had an unreal rushing touchdown on Miami (OH)’s next offensive drive, taking it to the house for 97-yards. The crowd was going ballistic as the RedHawks grew their lead to 26. Davis finished with nine attempts for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams finally showed some life on offense in the second half with a Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stephon Daily, making the score 29-10.

Miami (OH) did not let its foot off the gas to start the fourth quarter. Running back Jordan Brunson rushed in a two-yard touchdown to extend the lead back to 26.

The Rams then had a six-minute drive capped off by a Peter Montini one-yard rushing touchdown which made the score 36-17.

Brunson was not done yet and ran the ball in from 12-yards out to make this a blowout game with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rams were not able to put together another scoring drive as the Redhawks emerged victorious as Arizona Bowl Game Champs, 43-17.

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty

The Buffalo Bulls have been dominant this season and its defense showed up big time against the Liberty Flames.

The entire first half was all Upton Bellenfant. Bellenfant made three field goals that were 52, 43 and 20-yards out. The Bulls led 9-0 at the half in a defensive showdown.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Buffalo running back AI-Jay Henderson ran in a 45-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 16. Henderson had himself an afternoon with 21 carries, 119 yards and one touchdown.

Bellenfant hit a 45-yard field goal which made the score 19-0. Liberty’s offense could not get a drive going as Nate Hampton threw a 31-yard pick six caught by Buffalo’s linebacker Khalil Murdock.

Murdock had a great performance with nine solo tackles (13 total), along with his pick six. The Bulls put this game out of reach up 26-0 with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter.

The Flames did muster some points with a Hampton 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Reese Smith. The score would remain the same and Buffalo would claim a bowl game victory in a dominant defensive performance, 26-7.

The Minutemen will join the MAC next fall with a lot of competition to face, as seven of the 12 teams in the MAC made a bowl game this season.

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy