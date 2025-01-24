Mid-January Atlantic 10 women’s basketball update

Dayton vs. Fordham (Jan.18)

On Saturday, two top teams in the Atlantic 10 met when the Fordham Rams (11-7, 5-2 A-10) hosted the Dayton Flyers (12-7, 6-2 A-10). In a tightly contested game, the Rams overcame various offensive headaches to secure a 58-55 win on home court.

The Rams came out strong in the first quarter, ending the period with an eight-point lead. This lead quickly evaporated, as the Rams were outscored by 10 points in the second quarter. The Flyers took a two-point lead into halftime, leading the game 30-28.

After scoring just eight points in the second quarter, the Rams turned the offense back on in the third. The team tallied 24 points and took a commanding 12-point lead into the final quarter of the contest.

Despite the large deficit, the Flyers weren’t ready to give up just yet. They began one final push with multiple defensive stops and forced turnovers. Dayton held Fordham to just six points in the fourth quarter, and cut the Rams lead down to two points with under a minute to go. The Rams ultimately held on to their lead as the final buzzer sounded to secure the victory.

Taylor Donaldson, a senior guard for the Rams, led the game with 19 points. Meanwhile, Dayton senior guard Ivy Wolf contributed the most for the Flyers, scoring 17.

The game’s tight finish is reflected in the A-10 conference standings. With one more conference game played and won, the Flyers are currently a half a game in front of the Rams. The two teams meet for a rematch on Feb. 22.

Davidson vs. George Mason (Jan. 22)

The A-10 had another key matchup take place this past week. On Wednesday, the Davidson Wildcats (10-9, 5-2 A-10) travelled to Virginia to challenge the George Mason Patriots (16-3, 6-2 A-10).

In a high scoring bout, the Patriots weathered multiple offensive surges from the Wildcats and showcased offensive talent. The Patriots eventually defeated the Wildcats, 81-73.

Both teams traded points back and forth throughout the first half. George Mason ultimately took control after a Kennedy Harris free throw put them up 35-34 as the half concluded. Harris, a sophomore guard for the Patriots, contributed a career high 29 points in the contest.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats’ offense started to heat up. Davidson’s offense poured in 29 points in the third quarter. The scoring helped them maintain an eight point lead on the Patriots heading into the final frame. Davidson’s junior guard Charlise Dunn spearheaded the surge, scoring 20 of her game high 32 points in the third quarter.

Riding a three-game winning streak to this point, the Patriots needed to pull off a fourth quarterback comeback to secure the game. The Patriots rallied in front of their home fans, scoring 26 fourth quarter points. They also held the Wildcats to just 10 points in the final quarter of the game.

The Patriot’s defensive adjustments in the fourth quarter were evident, as they forced nine Wildcat turnovers in the fourth quarter, and 20 in the game. Zahirah Walton was a big contributor for George Mason, nabbing a game-high three steals and adding 20 points.

George Mason looks to continue its four-game winning streak when they host their A-10 rival George Washington on Saturday. Davidson will look to bounce back at home against the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday.

Other Notable A-10 Results

Richmond continued its A-10 dominance, defeating VCU 75-42.

Loyola Chicago picked up a road victory over Saint Louis, winning a close 66-63 contest.

Saint Joseph’s won its third straight game, taking down Saint Bonaventure 83-56.

Duquesne battled out La Salle for a much needed 67-57 victory.

A-10 Standings Update:

Richmond is on fire, as the Spiders have won their last five games. They stand alone as the first seed in the A-10. Trailing closely behind Richmond is the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, the George Mason Patriots and the Dayton Flyers, who are tied for second in the conference. All three of these teams share a 6-2 in conference play, and are only half a game behind Richmond in the standings. Hot on these teams’ tails are the Fordham Rams and Davidson Wildcats, who both share a 5-2 in conference play. These two teams share the third seed in the conference.

Matt Kotfila can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X at @mattkotfila.