UMass women’s basketball thrives together

On paper, the UMass women’s basketball team is off to a great start during its 2025 campaign. Things are looking up between starting off the season 11-10, recruiting off-season talent, opening up A-10 conference play 6-4 and most recently, beating George Washington by a margin of 17. While the Minutewomen (11-10, 6-4 Atlantic 10) have much to be proud of on the court, off the court is even better.

It’s easy to see the chemistry between this year’s UMass team. Completed passes, lockdown defense and winning games are all a result of the work put in, but also the bonds created between teammates.

“I really like our players a lot and I like our team a lot and that matters,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “But a lot of the things that they do, they do on their own and it’s not forced. From a coaching perspective, are we giving are team enough time and space to do those things?”

Leflar recognizes the commitment his athletes are making and affords them the space to keep basketball enjoyable. Off the court, the team prioritizes spending time together, forgetting about basketball and allowing themselves to have fun with one another. The team’s latest excursion featured laser tag and fro-yo.

“We try to do things outside of basketball that take our mind off and let us dissociate from the fact that we are student-athletes,” Megan Olbrys said of the team’s chemistry.

Three months into the season, UMass has shown an upgraded performance from their 2023-24 season. The team has already tallied more wins thus far than last year’s total, with team chemistry aiding their execution. The companionship built between teammates seems to be paying off.

“We all click,” Stefanie Kulesza said. “There’s not little separate groups here and there, we all get along really well. You could see any player hanging out with anybody on any given day and it’s not something out of the ordinary.”

With seven returning players and seven newcomers added to the roster, it was a true toss-up of how this season could go for the Minutewomen. Kulesza returned to her starting spot in the roster, but continual changes have been made, with players jumping in and out of their spots in the starting lineup.

Sophomore returnee Chinenye Odenigbo saw time in the starting lineup, joined by transfers Olbrys and Aleah Sorrentino. No spot was set in stone initially.

It would be easy to find fault in others while the lineup changes, but UMass takes the high road instead. New additions Momo LaClair and Yahmani McKayle have competed for the starting point guard position since the beginning but choose to lift each other up, highlighting the camaraderie of sport.

“When we made the switch the first time both [LaClair and McKayle] responded so positively and for them to do it again is awesome,” Leflar said regarding the switching point guard position.

As team captains, Olbrys and Kulesza place emphasis on making every single member of their team feel as important as they are. At any given moment, the UMass bench is full of teammates on their feet rooting for their teammates, with high fives, fist bumps and excitement for all. The sideline is full of cheers for those in the game, whether it’s the starting lineup or those coming off the bench for the final minutes of play.

“We want the best for anyone and everyone,” Olbrys said.

“Seeing the people they are off the court … they are such amazing people when they get the opportunity to go into a game and they do well I think it’s super exciting,” Kulesza followed with a similar sentiment. “They come in and they work hard every single day. For it to pay off in a game makes me really proud of them.”

The Minutewomen’s success this season extends beyond the numbers—it’s built on trust, support, and a genuine love for the game and each other. UMass has embraced the team-forward mentality that has proved to be its greatest asset.

Lucy Postera can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X/Twitter @lucypostera.