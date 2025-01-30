Women’s Basketball Atlantic 10 Update

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team captured a victory on Wednesday over the George Washington Revolutionaries. Here is how the rest of the Atlantic 10 Wednesday games resulted.

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton (1/29)

The Dayton Flyers (13-8, 7-3 A-10) had an impressive three-point victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-11, 3-8 A-10), winning 67-64 with help from Ivy Wolf’s 20-point game. Dayton forward Arianna Smith went 9-of-11 on field goals alongside 10 rebounds and 19-points.

Loyola Chicago had an edge from the three-point line going 7-of-18 over Dayton’s 3-of-11. Rebounds were the difference maker in the game as the Flyers out rebounded the Ramblers 29 to 21.

The Flyers now sit in fourth place in the A-10 with a 7-3 conference record. Loyola Chicago is five spots from last place in the conference in 11th place with a 3-8 conference record.

Dayton will host the second place A-10 18-3 George Mason Patriots on Saturday at UD Arena. The Ramblers will try to bounce back above .500 next Wednesday on the road against Davidson.

Fordham vs. Rhode Island (1/29)

If you are a huge fan of great defensive, low scoring games, then the Fordham Rams (12-8, 6-3 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (11-11, 6-3 A-10) was a must watch game. The Rams secured a long-awaited victory at Fordham’s Rose Hill Gym for the first time since Feb.6, 2008. The final score was 53-35 in favor of Rhode Island. The first half was all the Rams as they found themselves up 31-15.

Rhode Island’s Sophia Vital was the star of the game and led the team to victory with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Rams were more efficient in every aspect of the game. The Fordham Rams went 0-of-12 from the three-point line which is a huge reason they lost. Fordham was out rebounded 44 to 33 and less efficient on field goals going 12-of-55 compared to Rhode Island’s 18-of-45.

The Rams are now in sixth place in the A-10 with a 6-3 conference record. Rhode Island is on the road again on Sunday, Feb. 2 against Richmond.

Even after the ugly loss to the Rams, Fordham is in fifth place still above the Rams with a 6-3 conference record and better overall record of 12-8 compared to URI’s 11-11 overall record. The Fordham Rams travel to Saint Louis to take on the 13-8 Billikens in search of a bounce back win.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason (1/29)

The George Mason Patriots (18-3, 8-2 A-10) dominated the Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 2-7 A-10) in front of the Saint Louis home crowd, winning 80-53. Saint Louis played a decent first and fourth quarters but was outscored 45-23 in the second and third quarters. The Billikens did outscore the Patriots in only one quarter, that being the fourth, by a score of 17-16.

George Mason’s junior forward Zahirah Walton was the player of the game and put on a clinic with an impressive 30 points, five rebounds and six assists. Walton was 11-of-17 on field goals and very clutch at the free throw line going 7-of-7. The Patriots did not give up their lead once after the first quarter and controlled the entire game.

George Mason is currently in second place in the A-10 with an 8-2 conference record. The Patriots will travel to Dayton on Saturday to take on the Flyers in what should be a great game.

Saint Louis has struggled a lot so far this season and sits in 12th place in the A-10. The Billikens are 2-7 in conference play and will look to turn it around at home against Fordham on Saturday.

Other A-10 Results:

La Salle defeated St. Bonaventure on the road 67-58 thanks to Guard Joan Quinn’s 21-point game.

Saint Joseph’s Hawks crushed the Davidson Wildcats 60-46 on the road. The Hawks improve to 17-4 as the Wildcats drop to 10-11 on the season.

