Categories:

2025 SGA Debate transcripts

Transcripts for an action-packed SGA Presidential and Trustee Debate
Gustavo Atencio Flores
The Student Government Association held its Presidential and Trustee debates at the Cape Cod Lounge on 02/26/25.
Byline photo of Daniel Frank
By Daniel Frank, Head News Editor
February 27, 2025

This year, for the first time in a long time, the Daily Collegian is publishing the raw transcripts of the annual Student Government Association debates for President and Vice President, along with the transcript for the Student Trustee Debate.

The event was moderating by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, with Daniel Frank, Head News Editor, and Abby Joyce, Assistant News Editor for Campus Life asking the candidates questions on a variety of topics. Collegian Correspondent Juliana Pinelli served as a timekeeper.

Presidential Debate Transcript

Student Trustee Debate Transcript

The presidential and vice presidential candidates were Senator Michael Borowski and Gianna Naulivou;  Jacob Nevins, Vice Chair of the Undergraduate Service Committee (USC), and Senator Darren Truong; and Hai Tran, Chair of the Undergraduate Registry Oversight Committee (UROC), and Julia Demarco, Vice Chair of UROC.

A write-in ticket for the positions, Hadiya Ahmad, Secretary of Public Relations and Marketing, and Vice-President Dale Leone, also participated.

Another write-in ticket, Jacob Bleeker and Maggie Redinger, were unable to attend.

The trustee candidates were Ava Marino and Kundayi Mazando, Chair of USC.

Voting will be held from March 4 to March 7.

Daniel Frank can be reached at [email protected].

