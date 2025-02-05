Adrian Lyles isn’t one thing

In the photos of this artist’s set, you’ll see a vibrant crowd waving along, ecstatically dancing along to the music. The Instagram comments are flooded with praise, and brewing excitement from those yet to attend a show. It makes you wonder who is this rising star that’s eliciting such a buzz, and where did they come from?

It’s been two days since the start of his tour with almost Monday. Adrian Lyles is all smiles with the rush that comes with the start of a new tour. “I couldn’t ask for a better start,” Lyles says. Whilst on tour, Lyles released a new song, “King of Everything,” and has been promoting it on social media. If anything, his first tour is amplifying the push to get his music to new audiences. Despite being a rising act, Lyles isn’t new to the music industry. “I’ve been playing gigs for a while,” he explains, delving into the moments that initiated his foray into music.

Adrian Lyles is from Texas, where he took piano lessons at three years old and learned to navigate the music gig circuit as a teenager. “I had like friends and we would play gigs at restaurants or wherever that would have us play,” he recounts. “We’d have like 30 songs for playing like three-hour gigs. And we’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna play this. I’m gonna play this song,’ not really deciding the set before, but we’d have the songs.” His performances were supported by his parents, who’d join in requesting songs, which would instill in Lyles the ability to be versatile and read an audience. “I’m just kind of used to these live performances [being] on the fly,” Lyles says.

Now his current tour sets are around 30 minutes, but this change does not leave him scrambling. It has presented Lyles with an opportunity to show an audience his collection of musical abilities, how he can shift between genres and approaches, becoming a robust musician.

When prepping for bridging his background with performing with the expectations of his current tour, Lyles reflects, “I really wanted to do it like that because that’s what I’m used to,” referring to how his sets have become a mix of improvisation with live band solos and aiming to never play the setlist from night-to-night. “I want it [a show] to feel new and like everyone’s getting their own thing, [to] know no one’s getting the same thing that they got before, and I think that that’s really fun and it definitely keeps us fresh too.”

For Lyles, approaching performing with space for something new every night has led to him developing a flexible attitude as a performer. He’s had experience in acting, specifically as a cast member on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which captured a different side of being a musician that was more about aiming for perfection. But that’s not how he’s shaping his sets. “We’re all human beings on this stage. We like these songs, but we’re gonna mess up, and it’s gonna be different here and it’s gonna be different there. We’re rocking and rolling through this together and trying to figure it out together. And I think that that’s the difference,” he explains.

Lyles adds, “With a movie or a tv show, it’s we’re going for picture perfect the whole time. I think some of the little missteps or something that a lot of people would see as a mistake is what makes a live performance so special.” The essence of bridging the gap between the audience and the image untouchable artist carries into Lyles’s creative process in songwriting and recording. It’s the essence that ties together the different facets of his artistry.

For Lyles, showcasing one’s humanity in art, which requires honesty about one’s shortcomings, is how he makes his music resonant. “Music, to me, it’s the most human thing that it can get. Everybody can relate to some sort of song out there. Everybody can feel understood by some sort of song out. So when you understand that it’s just a human behind the tracks or behind the guitar or whatever. Then it’s like I’m even closer than I was before.” Aiming to leave this image on his audience has meant needing to work with the styles of music that best capture a feeling at a specific moment, which has culminated into a genre-fluid sound.

Genre-fluidity has been a rising topic in the music industry over the last couple of years. Younger artists as well as industry heavyweights, disavow the limitations of genre on creativity more openly. One such artist has been Tyler, the Creator, whose been a model for Lyles’ own confidence in defying genre. “Tyler for example is what most people would call a rap artist. With ‘Igor’ and ‘Flower Boy’ and his hit songs ‘See You Again’ and ‘Earfquake,’ he’s singing the whole time. He doesn’t let [the mindset of] ‘Oh, I’m a rap artist’ keep him stuck in a box of only doing rap.”

Genres are an opportunity for Lyles to play with style and pick from a range of expressions that he often combines into a piece of work. He’s described as utilizing hip hop melodies with indie guitar riffs. When he’s on tour traveling, people often ask him what genre his music is. To which he responds with an anecdote, “Our guitarist Declan, he says every time ‘just good music.’ That’s my favorite response now because it’s like no genre, I don’t [think] could try to define it.”

Getting to watch people respond to his music on tour has kept Adrian Lyles grounded in his musical ethos. There’s more access to data regarding someone’s commercial success, which can easily shape an artist into just the numbers they are rather than the content of their music. This is something Lyles is more than aware of. To remedy those pressures, he looks at commercial success not as a defining factor but as a means to reach more people. “Getting caught up in the numbers it tends to really take a hold on your mind,” he says before emphasizing, “[I] want my music to go as far as it can. I want it to stretch and move as widespread as it can possibly be.”

The path for moving his music into what it can be has allowed Lyles to be open to who he can be. Embracing the vulnerability that comes with giving out a multiplicity of yourself to an audience has assured Lyles it’ll help people connect to his music. He states, “I’m a normal person who is supposed to experience ups and downs, sad moments, happy moments, moments of excitability and moments of anger. These feelings are what I’m supposed to feel as a person. That’s really important. So if everybody can get that. I want everybody to hear it.”

You can see Adrian Lyles perform at Brighton Music Hall in Boston on Feb. 5.

Suzanne Bagia can be reached at [email protected]