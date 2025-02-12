All’s fair in love and gore: Six Valentine’s Day themed horror movies to watch this week

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

Starting off the list is an early entry in the slasher cannon from the genre’s first few years of wide popularity. Although the gas-mask wearing killer in “My Bloody Valentine” may not be as recognizable as the likes of Michael Meyers and Jason Voorhees, the movie is considered a cult classic among avid horror fans. It takes place in a small Canadian mining town as the locals gear up for a Valentine’s Day dance. However, the festivities are interrupted when a pickaxe-wielding killer begins murdering the townspeople.

While the premise is simple, the quaint setting and likeable townsfolk give the movie a nice charm, while some romantic drama in the form of a love triangle keeps the story engaging. But don’t let the small-town atmosphere lull you into a false sense of comfort; this is a slasher, after all. And it aptly delivers on creatively gruesome kills. This is a fun holiday-themed slasher that will be sure to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit – as long as you don’t mind a bit of blood along the way.

“Lover’s Lane” (2000)

“Lover’s Lane” is a little-known slasher film that was independently made and released direct-to-video in 2000. Inspiredby the urban legend of The Hook, the story follows a group of teenagers gathering to celebrate Valentine’s Day while the town is stalked by an escaped patient from an asylum with a hook for a hand.

If nothing else, the film is a pure time capsule to the late 1990s and early 2000s, featuring the stereotypical fashion choices and obnoxious teen archetypes that were commonplace in the era’s film and television. However, the movie’s nostalgic aspects aren’t quite able to salvage an uninspired plot led by unlikable characters. Furthermore, while teen movies from this time never shied away from the topic of sex, too many scenes are oversexualized and the tone is often grotesque and even predatory. It is not all bad, and there are a few interesting relationships and character moments, but your Valentine’s Day spirit will probably fare just fine if you sit this one out.

“Valentine” (2001)

If there was ever a perfect slasher film about Valentine’s Day, it might be “Valentine.” Directed by Jamie Blanks, the film follows best friends Paige, Kate, Dorothy, Lily and Shelley. Now in their twenties, they embark on a search for love this Valentine’s Day season. However, these girls are in for quite the surprise when they begin to receive suspicious Valentines from a secret admirer, while a cupid-masked killer is on the loose. Together, they must piece together this mystery, and rewrite the wrongs from their past before it is too late.

Powered by a talented cast (Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Katherine Heigl) the film offers a terrifying-twist on this romantic holiday. Fueled by suspenseful storytelling, petty teenage drama and a masked-killer mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end, it has all the classic elements of a great slasher film.

Perhaps leaning a bit too far into slasher-clichés, critics found the movie stale and uninspired. Receiving a score of 11 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus states that it is “basically a formulaic throwback to conventional pre-Scream slasher flicks” and that it “doesn’t offer enough suspense or scares to justify its addition to the genre.” However, these cliché elements come across as self-aware, which is, in my opinion, what makes the movie so iconic. No matter your thoughts on the film, there is no denying its power as a unique slasher-romance.

“My Bloody Valentine 3D” (2009)

Nothing is as it seems in this mystifying, mind-bending thriller. Directed by Patrick Lussier, “My Bloody Valentine” is a remake of the 1981 Canadian, cult-classic slasher film of the same name. The story begins on Valentine’s Day night, 1997, in the small mining town of Harmony, with an explosion in the town mine injuring Harry Warden and subsequently inspiring his killing spree across town. Ten years later, a pickaxe wielding maniac wearing mining gear appears in the town. Is this the return of Warden? Or is there a new killer in town?

In this quaint and quiet town, anyone is a suspect. Most notably the suspicious sheriff and main character Tom (Jensen Ackles), who was involved with the mining accident 10 years ago. This movie is not for those with a weak stomach. Filled with gruesome, yet creative kills, the film is bound to make you queasy, leveling it up a notch from your typical slasher flick.

“Cupid” (2020)

Have you ever experienced unrequited love? If so, “Cupid” might be the perfect Valentine’s Day movie for you. This 2020 horror film directed by Scott Chambers follows high school student Faye in her revenge against love. After her bullies humiliate her for having a crush on their teacher, Faye summons the evil spirit of Cupid to help her enact her revenge. Little does she know, her spell will trigger the murderous rampage of the demon Cupid throughout the school on Valentine’s Day. After putting her whole school in danger, Faye must somehow banish the demon before he kills everyone.

Despite its uniquely original plot, this movie suffers tremendously from low budget costs, poor acting and distasteful use of CGI, making it a pretty difficult watch. These factors, coupled with cringeworthy dialogue and unresolved plot points, leave the movie with few redeeming qualities. It is an unfortunate outcome that really distracts from the movie’s interesting and one-of-a-kind premise.

“Heart Eyes” (2025)

“Heart Eyes” is the newest film on this list, having been released in theaters earlier this month. Directed by Josh Ruben, who is known for his online sketches for CollegeHumor, this movie centers around a masked murderer targeting couples on Valentine’s Day. The story follows the will-they-won’t-they dynamic of Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) as they flee the killer.

The movie combines the genres of slasher and rom-com, a blend that may seem unexpected, but works seamlessly due to its playful direction and humor. The film hits the beats of both successfully, featuring bloody kills to thrill the horror fans and strong chemistry between characters to satisfy the hopeless romantics. If you have worked your way through all of the classic romantic comedies and are looking for a twisted new take on the format, “Heart Eyes” should definitely be on your watchlist this Valentine’s Day.

Victoria Thompson can be reached at [email protected]. Jack Murphy can be reached at [email protected].