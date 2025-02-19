Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Atlantic 10 softball update

Softball season is underway as the A-10 teams get into their groove
Devin Lippman
By Matt Kotfila, Collegian Staff
February 19, 2025

The Massachusetts softball team started its season strong with a dominant nine run victory this past week. While conference play has yet to begin in the Atlantic 10, many teams outside of Amherst are gearing up for the long haul this season.

Drexel vs. George Mason

On Saturday, Feb. 15, winless Drexel challenged the A-10’s George Mason. A seven-run fifth inning sealed the deal for the Patriots (3-5), as they added to the Dragons’ (0-8) rocky start to the season.

Patriots’ Logan Pickford opened the scoring for her team with an RBI double in the second inning. The Dragons quickly responded when second baseman Lana Mooney sent a ball down the infield line for an RBI double of her own.

George Mason brought two runners in during the third inning when Emily Lampel got brought in a run on a double, then was brought in herself by Maya McGowan.

McGowan, a sophomore, reopened the scoring in the fifth, starting the eventual seven-run inning that the Patriots closed the game on. Jasmine Mack, Charlotte Montgomery, Logan Pickford and Maddy Johnson brought in the final six runs of the game. The game was called after this inning, with George Mason winning 10-1 by mercy rule.

Jordan Anderson (1-1) picked up the win for the Patriots while Abbey Lane registered her first save of the season. For the Dragons, Violet Marta (0-4) picked up the loss.

Loyola Chicago vs. St. John

On the final day of the Fonseca Memorial Tournament at the USF Softball Stadium in Tampa Bay, Loyola Chicago met up with St. John’s for a clash on the diamond. The Red Storm (3-7-1) mounted pressure, scoring five unanswered runs to start the scoring. The Ramblers (2-8) never rallied to overcome the deficit, as St. John’s won 5-1.

After two scoreless innings, St. John’s second baseman Natalie Casto launched a delivery from Ramblers’ starting pitcher Peyton Pepkowski into left field, breaking the game open.

Pepkowski’s struggles carried over to the fourth inning, when the Red Storm’s designated player Cassidy Stouffer scored on a wild pitch.

Another throwing error in the fifth inning allowed two more St. John’s baserunners to cross the plate. Senior London Jarrard added the final insurance run for the Red Storm on an RBI single.

Ramblers’ designated player Kayci Rigby contributed the lone Ramblers’ run on a sixth inning RBI single.

St. John’s starting pitcher Loreley Francia pitched all seven innings, picking up the win in the process. Her record on the season moves to 2-2. For the Ramblers, pitcher Peyton Pepkowski picked up the loss, moving her to 0-6 on the year.

Other Notable A-10 Results

Penn State took care of Loyola Chicago 12-2 on Saturday, Feb. 15

Princeton took down George Mason 17-4 on Saturday Feb. 15

A-10 Standings Update

While no teams have played A-10 games yet this season, Dayton, George Washington and St. Joseph’s trail closely behind with a 4-1 overall record. UMass is right behind at 4-6. George Mason trails close behind it with a 3-5 record, and behind it are St. Louis and Loyola Chicago. Neither Rhode Island or St. Bonaventure have begun its seasons yet.

