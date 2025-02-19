Atlantic 10 women’s basketball update

The race for the double bye is tightening, as the Atlantic 10’s regular season is nearing its end. Only four teams get this key advantage, and the list is thinning. George Mason and Richmond are at the top of the conference and had key wins this week, while Rhode Island and St. Joseph’s lost tight matchups. Here is a peek into some games around the A-10 from this past week.

Rhode Island vs. George Mason (2/12/25)

George Mason continued its winning streak, taking down URI in a 56-44 defensive matchup, solidifying its position in the second seed. The Patriots retained their win streak thanks to the shooting of senior Paula Suárez, along with the domination of Seattle native Zahirah Walton.

Walton was the only scorer for the first four minutes of the game, scoring seven of the first 11 points. Her dominance showed in many other aspects of the game, with four steals, four blocks and four defensive rebounds on the day. Walton and Suarez carried the load offensively. Even with defensive changes, the Rams couldn’t contain the duo.

Although the first quarter was controlled by the Patriots, they only led by three at halftime. URI sophomore Sophia Vital posted seven points in the span of eight minutes for the Rams. Combined with some hardcore defense which shut down George Mason’s playmakers, the Rams made it a tight game towards the end of the first half, keeping them well within striking distance.

The energy on the Patriots bench seemed to shift as they started the second. Suárez put the nail in the coffin with a 13-point half, dispersing the ball out to her teammates and giving the George Mason offense its typical feel. Despite a season-high seven rebounds and a 7-of-11 day from the field, Vital and Rhode Island fell to the red-hot Patriots.

George Mason polished their win streak to ten games and moved to second in the conference. Rhode Island is looking to stay in the chase, falling behind UMass and Davidson into sixth.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Richmond (2/13/25)

Richmond snapped St. Joseph’s eight game winning streak in a battle at the top of the A-10. Spider starters Ally Sweeney, Addie Budnik and Maggie Doogan led the way to one of the hardest fought wins of the year.

The Hawks struggled with the little details, racking up a dozen turnovers and giving up 12 points from the charity stripe. With five of these points coming late in the game, Saint Joseph’s lack of discipline may cost them a double bye come late February.

This is not to discredit Richmond’s shooters, who posted a below average 40 percent from the field. With 24 points in the paint, the Spiders showed dominance the whole game. Only trailing for a little under seven minutes, Richmond executed a staple win in its conquest for the conference title.

Mackenzie Smith led the charge for the Hawks and crossed the career 1,500-point mark in the loss. She sits two rebounds short for the 500 rebound mark and will look to cross the line on the Feb. 19 against Rhode Island.

Richmond looks poised to take the one seed and a double bye with only one tough game remaining at home against Davidson. The Hawks have a tougher road to the double bye, needing to hold on against some tough opponents in Dayton and Rhode Island.

UMass, Davidson and Rhode Island look to take the fourth double bye, all within a game of each other. Dayton and Fordham remain in the hunt, needing some help to take the fourth spot. This tournament is heating up early with great, important games around the league, all week long.

Other game results around the A-10

2/12/25

UMass 72 – Duquesne 52

Davidson 61 – Dayton 51

Fordham 61 – La Salle 58

George Washington 53 – Loyola Chicago 41

2/13/25

Saint Louis 59 – VCU 56

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected]