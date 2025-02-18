‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ screens at Amherst Cinema for Valentine’s Day

“But I’m A Cheerleader,” the 1999 cult classic comedy movie, screened at Amherst Cinema on Friday, Feb. 14. An enthusiastic audience of fans packed into the sold-out theater on Valentine’s Day to enjoy the film. Amherst Cinema’s showing of the film was part of its Friday “Late Night” showings of “the best cult, genre, and other outré films” that are currently lined up weekly until May 16.

The movie was screened as a 4K restoration of the director’s cut, featuring roughly five minutes of additional screen time and much more vibrant colors than the movie’s theatrical version, which truly enhanced the experience of seeing the film in theaters. The close-knit setting of Amherst Cinema fostered a sense of nostalgia among the viewers in the theater, making the experience feel personal and intimate for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The room was alive with laughter, cheers and gasps that rippled throughout the audience. For many, the screening was an affirming experience, and their familiarity with the film created a warm, welcoming atmosphere in the theater. As the credits rolled, the audience erupted in thunderous and loving applause as they slowly made their way out.

Jamie Babbit’s debut feature film “But I’m A Cheerleader” is a satirical comedy. It features a campy portrayal of the traditional stereotype of a blonde American cheerleader, who is sent to a conversion therapy camp after her family suspects her of being a lesbian. The film stars Natasha Lyonne, Clea Duvall and RuPaul, each embodying roles considered stereotypical within the LGBTQ+ community through a satirically cheesy and humorous lens, notably featuring RuPaul playing a straight man who wears a shirt that says “Straight is Great.”

The film’s bold color palette, quirky set design, clever dialogue and overall campiness contrast its heavy topic of teenagers being sent to a conversion camp. By incorporating comedy into such a bleak theme, “But I’m a Cheerleader” portrays itself as a comfort film, contrasting the harsh reality of conversion camps with a fun and theatrical world.

Despite garnering mixed reviews at the time of its release, “But I’m a Cheerleader” has since become a cult classic among the LGBTQ+ community. The film remains an influential work for future generations of LGBTQ+ artists and directors. It has served as an outlet for its LGBTQ+ audience, especially at the time of its release. The movie encourages its audience to find fun in pride and self-expression while reminding them of the importance of rising up against prejudice compounded by social conformity.

The movie’s ability to juxtapose the traumatic experience of being sent to a conversion camp with an absurdist environment and setting de-stigmatizes the notion of being LGBTQ+, culminating in a warm and comical story that encourages the audience to feel liberated to be their true selves. By shedding light on the sheer ills of conversion therapy, the film raises awareness of the dangers of suppressing one’s identity and the importance of embracing one’s authentic self without fear.

Two decades after its release, “But I’m A Cheerleader” remains a groundbreaking film that has helped redefine queer representation in mainstream media. Its cult status has only grown in the years following its release, inspiring future generations to sincerely embrace its campy style and realize the value of self-acceptance in a conformist world, making it an ideal movie to screen on Valentine’s Day.

