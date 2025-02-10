Drake files lawsuit against UMG for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, only for it to break Grammy records

If you think that you’re having a bad day, at least you’re not Drake right now. Though the Canadian born rapper didn’t attend music’s biggest night, he must have saw that the song he is currently fighting a lawsuit over just won his rival five Grammys.

The rapper, legally known as Aubrey Drake Graham, filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) on Jan. 15 for its release of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us,” which seemingly hammered the nail into the coffin of 11 ongoing years of beef between the two artists. The Grammy-winning track was the last in a series of disses that Lamar dropped in 2024. These diss tracks carry some serious allegations against Drake, labeling him to be a “pervert,” a “sick man” and a “certified pedophile,” even comparing him to Hollywood-scorned director and convicted felon Harvey Weinstein.

Though the lawsuit is over his song, Lamar is not involved in any legal proceedings whatsoever, according to Drake’s lawyers. The court documents state that the lawsuit is not filed against “the artist who created ‘Not Like Us’” but rather UMG for deciding to publish and monetize the song, knowing that the allegations in the track “were not only false, but dangerous.”

The suit alleges that UMG “approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track” which “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response.” The legal action comes as a shock to many, considering the fact that UMG has distributed Drake’s music for his entire career.

This isn’t the first time UMG has heard from Drake’s legal team about Lamar’s anthem. On Nov. 25, 2024, Drake filed a motion against the music titan and Spotify for using “bots” to inflate streams for “Not Like Us.” The following day, the “One Dance” singer filed a second motion citing defamation, under the pretense that UMG could have refused to release the diss track. The newest legal action took place just hours after Drake withdrew his original two motions.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” UMG said in a statement released to Billboard. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

On Feb. 2, “Not Like Us” swept the competition at the Grammys, with Lamar walking away with awards in the following categories: Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance. Flying high from one victory to another, Lamar just performed at the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, and many questioned if this lawsuit would affect his ability to perform his acclaimed track. According to many legal experts, the answer is no, to the relief of fans.

In a statement published by Billboard, Samantha Barbas, a legal historian at the University of Iowa, claims the case has no weight. “In the context of a rap battle, the average listener is going to know that the allegations aren’t to be taken seriously. Taunts and wild exaggerations are par for the course,” she said.

University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Karen List, who teaches a law course in the Journalism Dept., finds the case to be quite interesting. “Drake says this is not a fight between rappers, but I wonder if he’ll feel the same after Kendrick sings the song at the Super Bowl,” List said.

At the halftime show today, Lamar initially teased the audience with the unmistakable intro of the track. “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said. The rapper then performed the track towards the end of the performance. While Lamar took the word “pedophile” out of his Super Bowl rendition, the crowd was heard singing along to the song’s infamous lyric, “A minor.”

There is no telling what this suit, or the Super Bowl, means for the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. All we know for sure is not only are the fans invested to see how this plays out, but so is the legal world.

Ava Hebenstreit can be reached at [email protected].