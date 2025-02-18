‘I’m Still Here:’ A triumph of perseverance through memory

“I’m Still Here,” directed by Walter Salles and set in the early 1970s in idyllic Rio de Janeiro, is the story of the Paiva family and their hardships after the father, Rubens Paiva’s (Selton Mello) forced disappearance and murder by the Brazilian military dictatorship. The film was based upon Paiva’s son, Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s autobiography of the same name.

The film begins as a jovial observation of the Paiva’s almost perfect life in Rio. The Paiva’s home is located in the southern zone of Rio, seconds away from the beach. The children spend their days playing on the streets and beaches. Eunice (Fernanda Torres), Rubens’ wife and the family matriarch, lives the life of a happy and pampered housewife. Rubens lives what his eldest daughter describes as a “playboy” lifestyle, drinking whiskey and smoking cigars all day. The first 30 minutes is interspersed with videos shot by Vera (Valentina Herszage), the eldest daughter of the family. Yet, tension builds as military helicopters continuously fly over Rio, the Swiss ambassador is taken hostage by dissidents and Vera is caught at a military checkpoint with her friends.

Then, six men come to the Paiva residence and take Rubens away for what they call a “deposition.” Rubens’ whereabouts are unknown to the family and soon after, the men take Eunice and their second eldest daughter, Eliana (Luiza Kosovski), for questioning. Eunice endures a weeklong imprisonment and psychological torture over her husband’s supposed revolutionary activities. She is subsequently let go and comes back to a shattered home. She attempts to locate her husband and petition the courts for his release, but is then informed that he was murdered and his body is missing.

Amidst continued denial by the Brazilian government, Eunice and her family move to Sao Paulo, where the film encounters her 25 years later as a successful human rights and environmental lawyer. It is only then when she finally receives her husband’s death certificate and is then questioned as to why the government should care for the crimes of the past. She is steadfast in her pursuit for justice and the film jumps another 25 years, where we encounter an elderly Eunice at a family gathering, riddled with Alzheimer’s. While sitting in front of the television, a report on the government’s acknowledgment in its role on her husband’s disappearance plays and Eunice lights up. The film ends with a family picture of the Paiva family, a symbol of Eunice’s perseverance.

Torres is the focal point and shining star of this movie. Her performance won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress and has her as a prime candidate for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards.

Torres approached the role in a reserved manner, without the exasperation one would expect if their husband unexpectedly disappears. She does most of her acting with her eyes, which are filled with longing or the unique Portuguese term “saudade,” a melancholic yearning for something that has long passed, for someone or something once and forever loved.

Take the powerful scene at the ice cream shop. Eunice, recently released from prison, takes her family for ice cream. The camera focuses on her eyes, as she looks around the store and the families gathered together. Just by looking at her eyes, the viewer knows that Eunice longs for her husband and the life they once had, but she knows that has all passed. This “saudade” Eunice holds becomes the source of her strength. Her husband’s memory becomes the center of her struggle against the government and its continued denial of her husband’s disappearance.

This film is one that grapples with not only the stained history of Brazil, but the strength in memory. The Brazilian dictatorship is held in a different regard compared to other Latin American countries formerly governed by authoritarian regimes. For instance, military leaders who committed human rights violations were granted amnesty as a part of the democratization process. Although a historic report on human rights violations by the military regime was published in 2012, some Brazilians, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, still uphold the dictatorship as a vanguard of prosperity and patriotism.

Salles challenges us to use our memories as an act of resistance and a source of strength, a pertinent call to action. Here in the United States, families are facing separation and the government wants to rewrite history, like many Brazilians faced during the dictatorship. This film is a must watch in the second Donald Trump era, one that encourages the viewer to resist, remember and persevere.

