Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Javier Reyes sought WVU president position, less than two years into UMass chancellorship

This comes after a tumultuous first year as chancellor
Kalina Kornacki
Byline photo of Caitlin Reardon
By Caitlin Reardon, Editor-in-Chief
February 27, 2025

Less than two years into his presidency, University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes sought employment elsewhere. The Chancellor interviewed for West Virginia University’s open president position (WVU), making it as a finalist in the selection process.

WVU announced its incoming 27th president, Michael T. Benson of Coastal Carolina University, on Monday. Benson will succeed embattled President Gordon Gee, with his appointment to begin in July.

In a post on X cited by MetroNews and The Dominion Post, radio host Hoppy Kercheval – also a WVU alumni – reported that Reyes, Benson and Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw were the top three contenders for the presidency.

Reyes served as a dean of the business and economics college at WVU from 2016 to 2021. He then moved to vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim chancellor positions at the University of Illinois Chicago, before landing at UMass in 2023.

WVU Executive Director of Communications April Kaull did not confirm the names of the finalists, citing a closed selection process.

But Reyes, through an email statement from UMass’ media relations office, responded to confirm his interview: “West Virginia is where I spent a formative part of my career, where Maritza and I raised our kids, and where we still have deep roots. When WVU approached me about the opportunity, I felt compelled to explore it—not out of any lack of commitment to UMass, but because of the profound personal ties that shaped my family and career,” the statement read.

“That said, UMass is my home, and my commitment to this university remains unwavering. I am fully dedicated to our shared mission and more energized than ever to advance and transform this community for the greater good.”

The UMass faculty passed a vote of no confidence in Reyes’ leadership following his decision to use the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team and other forces, to break up a pro-Palestinian encampment back in May of 2024. He received strong public backlash for the handling of the events, which resulted in the arrests of more than 130 protesters on campus.

In an independent report by Prince Lobel, Reyes’ actions were found to be reasonable, stating the Chancellor held concerns with “safety” and “precedent,” but could have approached the situation with more flexibility and deliberation. 

This is a developing story. Johnny Depin and Daniel Frank contributed to this reporting.

Caitlin Reardon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @ caitlinjreardon.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Black Artistic Freedom Symposium celebrates the cultural impact of hip-hop
Black Artistic Freedom Symposium celebrates the cultural impact of hip-hop
Pamphlet at the W.E.B. Du Bois Library.
Life to library; W.E.B. Du Bois’ legacy lives in at UMass
Photo courtesy of IMDb
‘To Sir, with Love’ defies racial norms of the 1960s
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass CRJ and Black Healing, Joy and Justice Collective holds second W.E.B. Du Bois Center Poetry Slam Invitational
UMass Organiza Sesión de Información de Inmigración
UMass Organiza Sesión de Información de Inmigración
Protesters lined up outside the UMass Amherst Campus Center to protest "war profiteer" engineering companies during an Engineering Career Fair on 02/26/2025.
SJP, UMass Dissenters and the Sunrise Movement protest Engineering Career Fair
More in Administration
Police move in on the encampment to begin arrests around 7:30 on May 7th, 2024.
External investigation of Gaza encampments released
UMass for Palestine groups hold the second People's Assembly at the Commonwealth Honors College on 12/06/24.
The UMass People’s Assembly met to discuss unionizing, solidarity and the future
UMass labor union groups demonstrate in front of the Whitmore Administration Building to demand fair wages on 12/05/2024
UMass union members rally for a better workplace
Union members attended a stroller rally for on-campus childcare support. Members walked from the Student Union to the Whitmore Administrative Building on 11/01/2024.
Union Rally stroller parade rolls through campus for childcare
UMass Students for Justice in Palestine hold first rally of semester
UMass Students for Justice in Palestine hold first rally of semester
Task force reviewing encampment arrests releases recommendations
Task force reviewing encampment arrests releases recommendations
More in Archives
Letter: President Humphries endorses candidates for 2025 SGA races
Letter: President Humphries endorses candidates for 2025 SGA races
UMass Amherst during sunset on 10/16/2023.
UMass Amherst is failing its students
Image Credit Cedrick Jones
Julien Baker and 'Little Oblivions:' A Brief Essay
The University Undergraduate Senate convened for its 1931th regular meeting in the Student Union Cape Cod lounge - 02/26/2025
Two new advisory referendums passed to be placed on the 2025 SGA ballot
Courtesy of IMDb
“Emilia Pérez” faces a controversial road to the Oscars
Daily Collegian (2025)
Notebook: UMass finishes regular season with a 61-55 win over George Washington