Javier Reyes sought WVU president position, less than two years into UMass chancellorship

Less than two years into his presidency, University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes sought employment elsewhere. The Chancellor interviewed for West Virginia University’s open president position (WVU), making it as a finalist in the selection process.

WVU announced its incoming 27th president, Michael T. Benson of Coastal Carolina University, on Monday. Benson will succeed embattled President Gordon Gee, with his appointment to begin in July.

In a post on X cited by MetroNews and The Dominion Post, radio host Hoppy Kercheval – also a WVU alumni – reported that Reyes, Benson and Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw were the top three contenders for the presidency.

Reyes served as a dean of the business and economics college at WVU from 2016 to 2021. He then moved to vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim chancellor positions at the University of Illinois Chicago, before landing at UMass in 2023.

WVU Executive Director of Communications April Kaull did not confirm the names of the finalists, citing a closed selection process.

But Reyes, through an email statement from UMass’ media relations office, responded to confirm his interview: “West Virginia is where I spent a formative part of my career, where Maritza and I raised our kids, and where we still have deep roots. When WVU approached me about the opportunity, I felt compelled to explore it—not out of any lack of commitment to UMass, but because of the profound personal ties that shaped my family and career,” the statement read.

“That said, UMass is my home, and my commitment to this university remains unwavering. I am fully dedicated to our shared mission and more energized than ever to advance and transform this community for the greater good.”

The UMass faculty passed a vote of no confidence in Reyes’ leadership following his decision to use the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team and other forces, to break up a pro-Palestinian encampment back in May of 2024. He received strong public backlash for the handling of the events, which resulted in the arrests of more than 130 protesters on campus.

In an independent report by Prince Lobel, Reyes’ actions were found to be reasonable, stating the Chancellor held concerns with “safety” and “precedent,” but could have approached the situation with more flexibility and deliberation.

This is a developing story. Johnny Depin and Daniel Frank contributed to this reporting.

