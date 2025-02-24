Massachusetts Daily Collegian

John Oliver is angry, and you should be too

John Oliver has made his return for a 12th season on Max, and he has a lot to say
Photo courtesy of IMDb
By Olivia Baier, Collegian Staff
February 24, 2025

John Oliver wasted no time diving into his newest season of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” which premiered on Feb. 16. If you are unfamiliar with the sharp and quick-witted nature of Oliver, now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with his previous 11 seasons. Oliver started on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” a similarly passionate and hysterical political commentator. His fast-paced delivery, dry British wit and exorbitant sarcasm separates him from the typical political commentator. Paired with Max’s unrestricted content and language policies, he remains completely uncensored and hysterical — a dangerous combination.

Oliver has been on break for the last three months, and it’s safe to say a few major events have happened since his departure. With so much ground to cover, Oliver decided to focus his first episode on President Donald Trump’s attempt to dismantle the federal government. In his words, “… Trump seems to have prioritized active cruelty.”

The topics are heavy, and the world feels bleak, but Oliver expertly navigates each topic with care and thoughtful research. With each source appearing on the screen beside him, the audience knows exactly where he got his information from, a rarity in today’s world. Oliver manages to toe the delicate line between presenting this harsh news and adding humor; he is truly a masterclass in productive and witty journalism. Describing Elon Musk as a “parasitic freak” is perhaps one of the greatest choice of adjectives I have ever heard. Oliver is a master at creatively harsh language, none of which I can include in this article.

Oliver made it clear: he’s overwhelmed. Like so many of us bombarded with horrific news daily, it’s refreshing to see a public news figure voice our shared fears and struggles. I have watched Oliver for years, and while it scares me to hear him say “things aren’t looking great,” I also appreciate his honesty and openness to addressing the problems at hand. It’s refreshing to see a person like Oliver angry and frustrated, during a time when so many public figures seem to be saying nothing.

Oliver articulated the feelings of many Americans and the hopelessness felt with the presidential election. “What’s ahead of us is going to be exhausting. This is all bonkers, terrifying and darkly absurd. It is worse than we thought — and we thought about it a lot. To put it mildly, things aren’t looking great right now. But defeat is a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Who else could say something so insightful, and then end the episode on renaming dogs at the Westminster Dog Show? It’s clear Oliver has a lot to say, but he never risks sacrificing silly jokes, particularly in his “And Now This” segment. Personally, I appreciate this break; it allows me to take a breath and let out a pure laugh rather than laughing over the insanity of our current world. It’s a gift to be able to laugh and forget, until we are pulled back into reality, striking the perfect balance between being informed and not completely overwhelmed. We need to continue to pay attention, but we also need to find the humor in everyday life. If we can’t laugh, well, a dark spiral begins.

His closing advice is one we should all take to heart: “And to get through this, we’re going to have to find a balance between the hell that is going on and the joy that can sustain us.”

Olivia Baier can be reached at [email protected].

