‘Love Hurts’ hurts to watch

“Love Hurts” follows the story of Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan), a retired hitman-turned-realtor who is unwillingly pulled back into his criminal life after his estranged brother, Alvin “Knuckles” Gable (Daniel Wu) discovered he had spared the life of his ex-lawyer Rose (Ariana Debose) and sent hitmen after him. The trailers presented the movie as a Valentine’s Day-themed action film following the conflict — and romance — between Marvin and Rose as they join forces to go up against Alvin one last time.

The movie is the first directing project for Jonathan Eusebio, who has previously worked as a fight coordinator on multiple Marvel movies as well as on “John Wick.” Eusebio was backed by producer Dave Leitch, who co-directed “John Wick” and directed “Deadpool 2,” “Bullet Train” and “Fall Guy.” Added onto the fact that lead actors Quan and DeBose are both Academy Award winners, the stage set for the movie was promising.

Yet, the movie only made $5 million during opening week on an $18 million production budget, and it has yet to turn a profit two weeks later. It was bashed in reviews; Ben Kenisberg, in his article for The New York Times, wrote, “Sparks don’t exactly fly.” The film has also been described as “uninspired, impoverished, and thoroughly uninvolving.” It received a “generally unfavorable” Metascore on Metacritic and only an 18 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this article’s publishing. So, what went wrong?

As someone who watched the movie, I can tell you that “Love Hurts” had all the required elements for a fun action comedy: an endearing protagonist thrown into situations, ridiculous side plots, including a B-plot romance between Marvin’s depressed assistant Ashley (Lio Tipton) and poet-slash-hitman The Raven (Mustafa Shakir), a crime lord with a boba addiction who uses a boba straw to stab his enemies and fight scenes of Quan doing Jackie Chan-inspired stunts in a suburban kitchen using a cookie cutter as a weapon. Sure, the plot made no sense; but a sensible plot is trivial if the fight scenes are exciting and the comedy is entertaining enough.

But the problem was that the film did not commit to being a comedy. Instead of leaning into its absurdity, it felt like it was holding back from embracing how ridiculous it was, which just made it feel awkward. Oftentimes, it was hard to tell whether a scene was meant to be taken seriously or not because the accompanying score was the type usually present in heavy scenes, but the events transpiring were nonsensical – like the soft music and blurry camera focus that asked the viewer to fall in love with Ashley and The Raven’s romance right after she found him lying half dead in her boss’s office. Or the dramatic swells whenever Alvin appeared that demanded you feel threatened by him, even while he was in the middle of loudly slurping his boba. The movie tried using these scenes for emotional impact without taking the time to develop them beyond the scope of a joke.

Another issue was the pacing. The first act of the movie was packed with so much action — the first fight scene happened less than 10 minutes into the film — that it left the audience no room to breathe. Then the second act entered, and suddenly, there was a sharp decline in the number of jokes or fight scenes, as what felt like hours passed with nothing but exposition dump. There was not a minute that went by without a character talking at length about some past event that affected the plot, which would not have been so bad had they taken advantage of the movie’s audiovisual format to show us the events being narrated.

Despite the story being built on Marvin and Rose’s past history, we are only ever shown one flashback to their past, and even then, Rose was narrating over it. The movie left no chance for show-not-tell because it told you everything, and it did so in the most mechanical, soulless way possible. Then, as soon as all the exposition was done, it went back to fast-paced comedy without warning.

But what about the romance? Aside from action-comedy, the film was also advertised as a romance, and the romantic relationships between the characters formed the core of the story being told. Unfortunately, it was also the weakest part of the movie. A good romance is dependent on good characters, but the characters in this movie felt flat. Even with the incredible amount of effort put in by Quan to make his character expressive, nearly everything we know about his motivations was told to us directly – either through dialogue or through the narration of his internal thoughts – without it showing through in his actions. Rose got the even-shorter end of the stick because she had no personality outside of the femme fatale archetype. Though DeBose did try, there was little she could do with such a flat dialogue.

Most terrible of all was the complete and utter lack of chemistry between the two. There was absolutely no sensuality, no touch or even any longing gazes at each other, and the only reason we know they are in love is because of their internal narration and because she called him cute a few times. In fact, the side romance between Shakir’s and Tipton’s characters had more chemistry than the main couple, which is an issue when the main couple’s love is supposed to be what drives the story forward.

Eusebio would have been better off making another mindless action comedy that is not Valentine’s Day themed. He has experience in choreographing fight scenes, and those were the most entertaining parts of the movie. But he is evidently inexperienced in directing anything else, least of all romance.

