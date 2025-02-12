No more bird flu cases found at UMass after January finding

On Jan. 21, the University of Massachusetts Amherst confirmed that two deceased wild Canada geese found on campus tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influence (HPAI), more commonly known as bird flu.

Despite the cases at UMass and in Massachusetts, MassWildlife stresses that “humans are rarely infected with avian influenza viruses.” There is no evidence of human to human transmission, and cases in humans are rare and mostly constrained to those who work with poultry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that “the current risk to the general public from bird flu viruses is low.”

University Spokesperson Melinda Rose said that “out of an abundance of caution, the university has informed town officials as well as faculty who may interact with animals to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of transmission to themselves or other animals.”

There have not been any other cases of bird flu found at UMass since.

Bird flu has been present since 2022 in Massachusetts. The state has had a recent surge in cases among wildlife, with no human cases reported.

Nationally, the bird flu has been impacting commercial agriculture, with egg supply shortages causing rises in prices. Currently, if birds in a private flock test positive, a flock is “depopulated,” and owners are compensated by USDA. This does not apply to wild birds, like the geese at UMass.

Three weeks into the spring semester, a handful of signs continue to warn students on the western side of the Campus Pond.

According to Rose, “Sick or deceased birds found on campus can be reported to UMass Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) at 413-545-2682.”

