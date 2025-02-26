Notebook: UMass finishes regular season with a 61-55 win over George Washington

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team finished its final regular season game in the Atlantic 10 conference with a 61-55 win over George Washington. The Minutewomen (16-13, 11-7 A-10) fought hard all game long and eventually pulled away in the final minute of the contest.

Entering the fourth quarter, George Washington held a 42-39 lead, but UMass fought back to gain a lead of three points with 1:33 remaining on the clock. The Revolutionaries’ Kamari Sims hit a three immediately after to tie the game at 55. Lilly Ferguson sent the ball into UMass’ trusted leader Megan Olbrys, who pounded the ball hard and found space to score. From there, it was a fouling game and the Minutewomen never lost their lead.

Olbrys, who played a full 40 minutes, was the leading scorer on Wednesday with 20 points. Normally, her shots come from paint play, but Olbrys was given space by her defender and hit a few mid-range shots as well. In crunch time Olbrys took a chance to put her team back up and comfortably drained a 3-pointer, just her fourth make of the year from beyond the arc.

The third quarter proved to be problematic for UMass as the Revolutionaries (11-17, 4-13 A-10) outscored the Minutewomen 16-8. Yet, UMass gained an eight-point lead against George Washington early in the third quarter. Still, the Revolutionaries found their rhythm offensively to tie the game, going on a 10-2 run during this five-minute stretch and keeping the game within reach.

A battle that the Minutewomen almost never concede is scoring in the paint, with five straight wins in this category. On Wednesday, George Washington decisively beat them down low, 38-28. In its last matchup, UMass came out on top, winning the points in the paint battle 36-24. Losing a strong performance in the paint allowed the Revolutionaries to stay close throughout the contest.

Yahmani McKayle was not too far behind her teammate Olbrys, with 18 points on the day. Standing at just 5-foot-6, she fearlessly drove through to the basket and drew fouls on the way. The freshman shot 6-for-8 from the charity stripe as well.

The Connecticut native Allie Palmieri finished off the triple-threat of UMass’ scorers on Wednesday, adding 14 points. Palmieri grabbed five rebounds and nabbed two steals for her stat line along the way. She ended up making a higher percentage of 3-pointers than total shots from the field during the 2024-25 regular season, shooting at 37.5 and 31.2 percent, respectively.

Although UMass showed a press for the entirety of the game, George Washington kept its composure. The Revolutionaries broke the press several times but could not convert on the open shots that came from their smooth passing up court. They settled for outside shots, often 3-pointers, which were not falling, as they shot just 21.1 percent from distance.

As the Minutewomen wrap up their regular season, they look ahead to the quickly approaching A-10 tournament. The tournament, held in Glen Allen, Virginia, will begin play on Wednesday, March 5 with seedings yet to be announced. The remainder of the A-10 teams still must finish out their final games of the regular season before finding out their seeding for the postseason.

UMass currently ranks at No. 6 in the conference, behind their rival URI. With a week between the final regular season game and its first game of the postseason, the Minutewomen look to prepare themselves for whoever their first tournament opponent will be.

Rachel Toth can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @RachelToth46.