Rutgers tennis snaps UMass’ four-game winning streak

In New Brunswick, NJ, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosted the Massachusetts tennis team in what turned out to be a 6-1 dominant performance by the Scarlet Knights (5-2). Massachusetts (4-2) remains winless on the road with an 0-2 away record.

The Minutewomen’s Mariana Campino helped Massachusetts avoid being swept. The senior won her first two sets 6-4 and 7-5 leading to a victory over Rutgers’ Minchae Kim.

The day started with doubles matches including Minutewomen junior Ella Faessler and sophomore Amelia Tye, who were partners on court No. 3. The duo had a hard-fought doubles match, but ultimately lost 6-3 to the Scarlet Knights’ Mai Nguyen and Naomi Karki.

The doubles matches didn’t go in UMass’ favor, representing the first time Massachusetts lost a doubles point so far this season. “[Doubles] I believe is one of our strengths, but Rutgers played good doubles today [so] we have to give them credit,” head coach Juancarlos Nunez said.

Tye showed incredible athleticism during her singles match against Karina Jumazhanova. On one point, the sophomore quickly ran to a ball that was headed to the back left corner, saved it and then proceeded to score off her outstanding play. Tye also executed a perfect swing in multiple matches that left her opponents running all over the court.

The sophomore’s singles match went to three sets resulting in 4-6, 6-3 and 4-6 scores. Tye managed to keep it close but fell short of securing the Minutewomen another point.

While Tye’s singles match was going on, her doubles partner, Faessler, was also on the court for her singles match. The former Atlantic 10 player of the week had a powerful swing and moved quickly all over the court.

Faessler also brought her singles match to three sets. She won 6-2 in set one, but then lost 2-6 and 5-7 to Rutgers’ Zuzanna Frankowska in a very competitive third set. Though UMass ultimately lost in resounding fashion, four of its six singles matches went to a competitive three sets.

Elsewhere on the doubles side, Jumazhanova and Jackeline Lopez secured the first win for the Scarlet Knights. The duo won 6-3 against the Minutewomen’s Martina Pavissich and Trinity Calinescu. Campino and Belle Jonglertrakul were up 5-3 on court No. 2 for UMass, but their doubles matchup was ultimately suspended.

Though the Minutewomen have some new faces on their team, Nunez stressed that he’s been happy with the team’s chemistry thus far.

“I believe that [chemistry is] one of these things that is going to help us in the long term and end up being one of our big strengths for the season,” Nunez said.

UMass is set to travel on the road for a second straight weekend to take on the Dartmouth Big Green in Hanover, NH on March 1.

Nunez emphasized that to win against the Big Green, the Minutewomen need to have a good week of practice when they get back to campus. “We try not to think too much about if it’s a home or away match,” Nunez said. “It’s about focusing on us and what we need to do to get better.”

“With the big picture in mind, it’s about preparing for the A-10 conference matches we have in March and April…We have a very tough out of conference schedule. Rutgers you know [is] a very good team, which is exactly what we need right now.”

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy.