‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50 years with anniversary weekend

“Saturday Night Live” celebrated its 50th season with a weekend of festivities beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, culminating in a 3.5-hour primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The late-night sketch comedy show has been gearing up for its anniversary special for months. On Nov. 28, the official “SNL” Instagram page posted a promo video for the season 50 Anniversary Show with the caption “2.16.25.”

The show’s Instagram account also began a series called “50 Seasons in 50 Days” on Dec. 29, in which it posted compilations of the hosts and musical guests, along with sketches from each season rewinding from season 50 to the very first, which was posted the day of the anniversary special.

The buildup to “SNL50” also included “Live From New York: The SNL Fan Experience,” an immersive experience that took fans inside Studio 8H, with “SNL” themed decorations taking over Rockefeller Center. The docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” and documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen, 50 Years of SNL Music” led to the anniversary weekend, celebrating 50 years of the television institution.

Homecoming Concert

The weekend kicked off with “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Cast members and celebrities piled into Radio City Music Hall to watch.

Performers included Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The B-52’s and many more. Cast members also took to the stage to join the musical performers – Fred Armisen, for example, played drums for The B-52’s.

Andy Samberg looked back on some of The Lonely Island’s biggest hits, joined on stage by Lady Gaga, Chris Parnell, Bad Bunny and T-Pain. Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer brought back their characters Marty and Bobbi Mohan Culp. The duo reimagined a variety of songs including “Body,” “CATFISH,” “Not Like Us,” “Good Luck Babe!” and more.

Red Carpet

Before the anniversary special began on Sunday, Feb. 16, NBC and Peacock aired red carpet coverage at 7 p.m., with hosts Leslie Jones, Matt Rogers and Willie Geist. Amelia Dimoldenberg, host and creator of the Chicken Shop Date web series, hosted the red carpet livestream on social media.

Stars walked down the “SNL” red carpet, had their photos taken and even posed for GlamBOTs. Personalities on the carpet included cast members, both current and former, and A-list celebrities who hosted or performed on the show in the past.

Anniversary Special

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” started at 8 p.m. The special included a mix of live sketches, musical appearances and compilations of moments from “SNL” past. It also featured “SNL” staples such as the monologue, Weekend Update and goodnights.

The episode began with Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon performing “Homeward Bound” on homebase, the main stage hosts enter, in Studio 8H. After the opening credits, which listed the musical performers of the night, Steve Martin delivered a memorable monologue, joking about how it is universally the worst part of the show.

The special then transitioned to a mix of live sketches, pre-taped sketches, compilations from “SNL” and musical performances. Cast members, past and present, reprised iconic characters including Dooneese (Kristen Wiig), Domingo (Marcello Hernandez), Mrs. Rafferty (Kate McKinnon), Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch) and Lorenzo McIntosh (Kenan Thompson).

Though I was skeptical about bringing back Domingo for the third time, especially so soon after his debut, the writers once again exceeded my expectations. Sabrina Carpenter appeared in the sketch, which parodied “Defying Gravity” from Wicked – a full circle moment from when Ariana Grande parodied “Espresso” in the first iteration of the sketch.

In perhaps the most elaborate sketch of the night, Mulaney and Davidson brought back their iconic musical sketches. The subject: New York, 1970s-present. Davidson, Mulaney and David Spade took a walk through history, examining New York City in each decade “SNL” has been on air. The sketch even featured Thompson bringing back his iconic Diner Lobster. This was the perfect way to bring back this recurring sketch, paying homage to the city “SNL” grew up in.

Other past sketches with new additions included “Bronx Beat” with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Black Jeopardy,” featuring Tom Hanks bringing back the role of a white man named Doug and “Chad” with Pete Davidson, featuring original cast member Laraine Newman – a great way to blend the original cast with a more current era.

In a live segment on the main stage, Poehler and Tina Fey took questions from the audience in an “Audience Q&A.” Celebrities who asked questions included Quinta Brunson, Nate Bargatze, Seth Meyers, Jason Momoa and more.

The show also featured compilations of sketches from throughout the show’s history. While Emma Stone introduced a physical comedy montage, Molly Shannon made an appearance as Sally O’Malley, a woman who likes to kick, stretch and who is 50 years old, a nod to the special.

Original cast member Garrett Morris took center stage to introduce a film that originally aired in 1978. In his introduction, he joked about not realizing he’d have to do so many reunion shows when he first started. The film, “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” primarily featured John Belushi walking through a cemetery, taking jabs at his co-stars and dancing on their graves. It is an eerie sketch to look back on, given the fact that Belushi was the first cast member to pass.

The recurring Weekend Update segment was hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. The segment featured the iconic characters “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With” and “Drunk Uncle.” Strong and Moynihan fell seamlessly back into their respective characters. Meyers then joined Che and Jost at the Update Desk, alongside Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen playing “Lorne’s Best Friends from Growing Up.” The final Update segment featured former cast member Bill Murray ranking all the Update anchors.

Though I thought the segment was well done and I was happy to see iconic characters brought back, I do wish the segment was longer and featured more past anchors, such as Fey, Poehler, Fallon or Jane Curtin.

Musical performances throughout the night included Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, Adam Sandler, Lil Wayne and The Roots and Paul McCartney.

For his performance, Sandler delivered a sentimental tribute to the show’s 50-year history, shouting out cast members’ and writers’ shared experiences, including sketches not being picked, Tuesday late nights, looking straight at cue cards and getting wasted at the after party. Equipped with a mic, guitar and his comedic mind, he managed to cover the history of the show with a perfect balance of emotion and humor. The song marked one of the most heartfelt parts of the night.

The night concluded with all the cast members on homebase, with Martin Short taking center stage to deliver thank you’s and goodnights, adding in a special thanks to showrunner Lorne Michaels for 50 years of television comedy. In the sea of cast members, Newman and Curtin held a picture of fellow original cast member Gilda Radner, a beautiful tribute to her contributions to the show.

The special was a great representation of the past 20 years of the show’s sketch comedy. The live sketches that were brought back span from the Poehler, Meyers and Samberg era and go all the way up to the current cast. Whereas the 40th season special focused more on past eras of “SNL,” this special was able to pull from the early 2000s, since it is now further back in people’s minds. Though there was a heavy focus on the last 25 years of the show, I was still left feeling satisfied with the characters and sketches that were brought back.

While I missed seeing some of my favorite cast members on the screen, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing cast members from all eras of the show take the stage alongside one another. Overall, the writing of the sketches felt accurate to the characters and added to the existing content of the characters.

The star-studded extravaganza showed how big of an impact “SNL” has had not just on the comedy world, but in mainstream American culture. Cast members and celebrities alike from all eras of the show gathered to celebrate the enduring accomplishments of the show and of showrunner Michaels, without whom none of this would be possible.

The Homecoming Concert and Anniversary Special can be streamed on Peacock. “SNL” will return to its regular season programming on Saturday, March 1, with host Shane Gillis and musical guest Tate McRae.

Asha Baron can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @ashajbaron.