Softball Notebook: UMass softball kicks off season on a high note

The Massachusetts softball team kicked off its season this weekend with only one loss while participating in the Camel Stampede Tournament hosted by Campbell. The Minutewomen (3-1) beat East Tennessee State (0-3) 10-2 in their first matchup of the season, which was powered by a nine–run first inning.

Besides allowing a single, UMass’ starting pitcher Natalee Horton made quick work of the Buccaneers in the top of the first, setting up her offense for success. The inning started with a fateful leadoff walk to Brooke Musch, which was followed by a stolen bag to put her in scoring position. Lydia Castro then recorded her first RBI for the season with a single to right field.

From there on, the scoring floodgates opened for the Minutewomen as their offense kept rolling. After Sarah Keagy and Odyssey Torres were both hit by pitches and Riley Kairer doubled to clear the bases, East Tennessee’s pitcher was pulled after recording only one out. After a long bottom of the first, UMass made a statement totaling nine runs on five hits and three errors committed by the Buccaneers. The Minutewomen went on to get one more run in the bottom of the sixth.

On the defensive side of things, Horton got the win with a solid performance from the circle. Through six complete innings, she let up two runs on six hits while striking out six. UMass‘ defense was solid behind Horton, committing no errors.

The Minutewomen carried this momentum into their second matchup of the day, beating Campbell (2-1) 5-2. Lily Woodworth led the offense for UMass, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Torres and Keagy were responsible for the other RBIs.

Julianne Bolton kept the Camels scoreless in six out of the seven innings, surrendering only two runs in the bottom of the third. Bolton allowed only six hits scattered throughout the game and struck out eight to secure her first win of the season.

The Minutewomen were back at it again Saturday morning against East Tennessee State, but this time in a much closer competition.

Olivia Cutuli was dominant on the mound for UMass, allowing no runs and just three hits accompanied by five strikeouts. The Minutewomen’s offense was quieted by Buccaneers pitcher Whitney Boone through the first four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, UMass put two runs on the board. The inning began with a double by freshman Ella Stevinson to left-center. Sophia Thormeyer, Riain Keefe and Brooke Musch all tallied on singles later in the inning to jump ahead by two. Thanks to Cutuli holding strong, those two runs were all the team needed as they won 2-0.

The Minutewomen’s only loss of the tournament so far came in a hard-fought battle in their second matchup against Campbell, which ended 4-3 to the host team. UMass jumped on top early in the top of the first with one run, but the Camels answered fast. Campbell scored two runs on two hits and one error in the bottom of the first to claim its own lead.

Danielle Henderson’s squad produced two more runs throughout the game, but so did the Camels, allowing them to pull out the win and leave UMass with a 3-1 record to start its season.

The Minutewomen will be back at it on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. against Kent State. After that, UMass will travel to Texas for another tournament with its first game on Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.

