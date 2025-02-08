Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Softball Notebook: UMass softball kicks off season on a high note

Minutewomen start weekend with a 3-1 record
Kayla Wong
Daily Collegian (2023)
By Rosie Follet, Collegian Correspondent
February 8, 2025

The Massachusetts softball team kicked off its season this weekend with only one loss while participating in the Camel Stampede Tournament hosted by Campbell. The Minutewomen (3-1) beat East Tennessee State (0-3) 10-2 in their first matchup of the season, which was powered by a ninerun first inning.  

Besides allowing a single, UMass starting pitcher Natalee Horton made quick work of the Buccaneers in the top of the first, setting up her offense for success. The inning started with a fateful leadoff walk to Brooke Musch, which was followed by a stolen bag to put her in scoring position. Lydia Castro then recorded her first RBI for the season with a single to right field.  

From there on, the scoring floodgates opened for the Minutewomen as their offense kept rolling. After Sarah Keagy and Odyssey Torres were both hit by pitches and Riley Kairer doubled to clear the bases, East Tennessee’s pitcher was pulled after recording only one out. After a long bottom of the first, UMass made a statement totaling nine runs on five hits and three errors committed by the Buccaneers. The Minutewomen went on to get one more run in the bottom of the sixth.  

On the defensive side of things, Horton got the win with a solid performance from the circle. Through six complete innings, she let up two runs on six hits while striking out six. UMass defense was solid behind Horton, committing no errors.  

The Minutewomen carried this momentum into their second matchup of the day, beating Campbell (2-1) 5-2. Lily Woodworth led the offense for UMass, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Torres and Keagy were responsible for the other RBIs.  

Julianne Bolton kept the Camels scoreless in six out of the seven innings, surrendering only two runs in the bottom of the third. Bolton allowed only six hits scattered throughout the game and struck out eight to secure her first win of the season.  

The Minutewomen were back at it again Saturday morning against East Tennessee State, but this time in a much closer competition.  

Olivia Cutuli was dominant on the mound for UMass, allowing no runs and just three hits accompanied by five strikeouts. The Minutewomen’s offense was quieted by Buccaneers pitcher Whitney Boone through the first four innings.  

In the bottom of the fifth, UMass put two runs on the board.  The inning began with a double by freshman Ella Stevinson to left-center. Sophia Thormeyer, Riain Keefe and Brooke Musch all tallied on singles later in the inning to jump ahead by two.  Thanks to Cutuli holding strong, those two runs were all the team needed as they won 2-0.  

The Minutewomen’s only loss of the tournament so far came in a hard-fought battle in their second matchup against Campbell, which ended 4-3 to the host team. UMass jumped on top early in the top of the first with one run, but the Camels answered fast. Campbell scored two runs on two hits and one error in the bottom of the first to claim its own lead.  

Danielle Henderson’s squad produced two more runs throughout the game, but so did the Camels, allowing them to pull out the win and leave UMass with a 3-1 record to start its season.  

The Minutewomen will be back at it on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. against Kent State. After that, UMass will travel to Texas for another tournament with its first game on Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.  

Rosie Follet can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men's lacrosse drops season opener 16-9 to No. 13 Army
Daily Collegian (2025)
Davidson snaps UMass' four-game winning streak
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s club hockey falls 4-2 to Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men's club hockey edges No. 1 Connecticut College in overtime
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s club hockey wins 4-1 thriller against Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass picks up 5-4 road victory over UConn
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2025)
Jack Musa nets first career hat trick in UMass' 5-4 victory over UConn
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass softball players to look out for this season
Courtesy of Mullins Center/X
UMass student's $10,000 half-court swish negated by mere inches
SGA recommends fee increase to fund Student Activities Fund
SGA recommends fee increase to fund Student Activities Fund
Daily Collegian (2025)
Beanpot week Hockey East update
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women's basketball dismantles St. Bonaventure 81-54
More in Headlines
Photo courtesy of 2b Entertainment (Adrian Lyles’ publicity firm).
Adrian Lyles isn’t one thing
Photo Courtesy of Public Interest Research Groups
Personal style is dead – and fast fashion killed it
Daily Collegian (2025)
Minutemen play to their strengths against Saint Louis
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass crumbles in final minute against Saint Louis
Daily Collegian (2025)
Sands: UMass players step up, but still have work to do
Daily Collegian (2025)
Brotherly brawls to breakaways: The Musa duo at UMass