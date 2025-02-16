Softball Notebook: UMass softball turns on offense in 10-1 triumph over Maryland

After dropping its last six games, the Massachusetts softball team needed a big win. It started the Bevo Classic in Austin, Texas going 0-4 and only scoring four runs throughout those games. On Sunday, after a weekend of little offense production, the Minutewomen (4-6) exploded for a 10-1 win over Maryland.

After being shut out by the Terrapins (4-6) on Friday, UMass’ win was powered by a seven run third inning. Riain Keefe and Sophia Thormeyer both worked themselves a walk, and advanced on a wild pitch. Odyssey Torres then tallied on her sixth RBI of the season when she reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Keefe. What then followed was a hit parade for the Minutewomen. Lydia Castro, Katharine Heslin, Riley Kairer, Ella Stevinson and Keefe all had hits in the inning, making it an explosive seven run third inning for UMass.

The Minutewomen kept cooking in the bottom of the fourth. After Kairer laced a two RBI double to right-center in the previous inning, she stepped up to the plate again with two outs and runners on first and second. The sophomore came up big again, this time with a two RBI triple. After this game the left fielder now leads the team with a .360 batting average and with seven RBI’s.

UMass’ first run came in the bottom of the first after not scoring any on Saturday. Lily Woodworth led off the game with a single up the middle. Woodworth found herself on third after a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt. Torres put her team on the board early with a single.

Julianne Bolton got the start for the Minutwomen and held Maryland hitless through 3.2 innings. Bolton gave up the first hit of the game when Matti Benson tripled with two outs for the Terrapins, but Bolton quickly got out of the inning. Maryland scratched across one run and three hits in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to stop the mercy rule.

Although UMass’ offense came alive on Sunday, it was a different story on Saturday.

The Minutewomen began the day facing No. 8 Texas Tech after getting mercied by them 17-4 the night before. This was a much closer match, as they lost 3-0 to the Red Raiders (8-3). Natalee Hotron was up to the daunting task of quieting Texas Tech’s offense. The six-foot-two-inch junior allowed only three hits through six innings, setting her team up for a chance to come up with an upset win.

The Red Raider’s pitcher Samantha Logan wasn’t going to let that happen though. Logan tossed a perfect game, allowing no hits, no walks and striking out nine. Logan’s perfect game paired with no errors for the defense behind her gave UMass no chances to come away with the win.

Later on Saturday, the Minutewomen faced No.1 Texas, dropping their second game of the day 6-0. It was another quiet game for the offense, only scattering three hits from Torres, Heslin and Karier throughout the competition.

Horton got the start again against the Longhorns (11-0), going only 2.1 innings. The starter gave up five runs on five hits and five walks to the best offense in the country. Hannah Streicher came in relief and was effective through the rest of the game. Streicher allowed three hits and one run, settling down the Longhorns bats.

Up next, head coach Danielle Henderson and the Minutewomen will travel to Wilmington, North Carolina for their final tournament of the year. UMass kicks off the weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 against Rider University, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.

