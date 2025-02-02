Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz:’ a tale of resilience during war

Apple TV+’s recently-released “Blitz,” is a well-crafted World War II film filled with emotionally gripping performances and praiseworthy cinematography. A war drama set in both London and the vast English countryside during the Blitz, a mother sends her son away from the city to protect him but later assumes that he did not make it to his destination.

Steve McQueen’s latest film did not disappoint. McQueen is known for directing movies such as “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows,” winning an Academy Award for Best Picture for the former. In “Blitz,” McQueen does not stray far from his usual style, which mostly comprises historical dramas and stories that draw much inspiration from, as well as critique, society.

“Blitz” stands out with brilliant performances from Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan. Ronan’s performance, along with Heffernan’s, truly shows the lengths a mother will go to protect their children, and a child’s never-ending love for their mother. Ronan plays Rita, a Rosie-the-Riveter type factory worker and mother to George (Heffernan), a young Black boy who lives in London and is temporarily torn apart by the Blitz. She sends him away on a train like all the other local children, but soon regrets her actions once she finds out George jumped off the train. George, on the other hand, sets off to find his mother, a search that starts when he jumps from the train and heads towards London to find her.

The cinematography is incredibly well done, encompassing the beauty of the English landscape with wide shots of the countryside and city during the World War. “Blitz” is filled with parallels from mother to son and flashbacks to simpler times before the war.

German composer Hans Zimmer worked with Steve McQueen for the third time after “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “Widows” (2018), as well as Nicholas Britell who provided additional music. Zimmer said during an interview with Variety that his mother’s experience as a German Jewish refugee in England helped him create a score that reflected the confusion and terror of how George and Rita would feel, resulting in a discordant, dissonant score that was “difficult to put the pieces together.”

Although the film had many applaudable moments, it could have benefitted from better pacing. Throughout the film, certain scenes would end abruptly and hastily jump to the next scene, leaving the viewer baffled. It also left some plotlines unanswered and introduced emotionally significant characters that remain underdeveloped. But despite these shortcomings, McQueen’s focus on broader social issues ensures that Blitz remains a compelling and well-crafted experience.

The film doesn’t just focus on the devastation of war but also uses its setting to shed light on broader social issues, including systemic racism, immigration and the intersections of multiple identities — topics that not many World War II films pay attention to. McQueen seamlessly ties these elements into a compelling story about a mother and her son’s unwavering bond, making “Blitz” not only a visual and emotional triumph, but a vital commentary on the enduring impact of prejudice and perseverance.

Apple TV+ once again strikes gold with “Blitz,” delivering a thought-provoking addition to the World War II drama genre. With careful direction from McQueen, standout performances from Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan and a haunting score from Hans Zimmer and Nicholas Britell. “Blitz” is an exploration of the human spirit under unimaginable pressure.

If you’re looking for a film that combines historical authenticity with raw, emotional storytelling, “Blitz” is an unmissable experience — one that reminds us of the resilience of love and the importance of sacrifices made in the face of adversity.

