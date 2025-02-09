The mind-bending world of ‘Creep’ returns

Perhaps one of our time’s most underrated modern horror movies is “Creep,” co-written, produced by and starring Mark Duplass. Duplass’s character study provides a peek into a psychopathic lonely man who lures people to deserted locations to record him for significant payments. It sounds like a creepy enough premise without his alter-wolf ego and deranged recorded killings. Think “The Blair Witch Project,” but there is only one character creating the disturbing and horrifying antics blended with humor.

Duplass is an expert when it comes to true, realistic horror. There is an element of reality in all of his characters and elements of each project. The events Duplass puts his characters in could really happen, which, in my opinion, leverages this film above other horror films that seem more impossible.

At the end of the original “Creep” film, we see Duplass’s character with stacks of VHS tapes filling up entire bookshelves. Each tape has a different name, which the audience can only assume, coordinates with his many victims. They don’t come up again until “Creep Tapes” where he addresses a few of his victims by recording their untimely deaths.

The short 20-minute episodes premiering on Shudder keep the audience’s attention while continuously introducing various new characters, giving a deeper glimpse into Duplass’s psyche.

We never know the name of Duplass’s character; he often takes the name of a previous victim when he introduces himself. The only constant name he keeps is his alias, “Peachfuzz the Wolf.” Almost an alter ego, or entirely different being, Peachfuzz seems to end up possessing the otherwise awkward and strange man into a deranged killer. It is unclear where Peachfuzz came from exactly, only that Duplass’s character resonates with the “lone wolf” and baby wolf mentality.

The “Creep” series has been one of my all-time favorite horror stories ever put to film. There’s something so real about it. Matched with the handheld camcorder footage, it feels more genuine than other horror films. While being utterly terrifying and disturbing, it’s also hysterically funny. Duplass is awkward and weird, making the audience laugh at him in both a humorous and utterly uncomfortable way. To strike such a delicate balance between humor and horror is nearly impossible to do, and Duplass does it perfectly.

The two final episodes of the show are the strongest. Duplass manages to elevate the usual “Creep” stories by providing new insights into his character. Episode five is a real mind-bender, focused entirely on Duplass. Instead of his usual victim recording, Duplass takes the camera and records only himself, spiraling into madness. The audience is taken along on a journey; unsure of what’s real and what’s in Duplass’s head. Peachfuzz becomes his own entity, facing off against Duplass once Duplass discards his infamous wolf mask, as a message that he can carry out Peachfuzz’s heinous crimes all by himself.

Episode six finally provides some insight into Duplass’ childhood, as he returns back to his mother’s home. Let’s just say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as we see Wolfie (as his mother so affectionately calls him) and his mother interact. The strange relationship between the two only gets more weird and uncomfortable, with the ending scene taking a perverted turn. It’s utterly shocking, as everything in “Creep” is, but this takes it to a whole new level. Duplass furthers his sick character, solidifying the insanity of his life and perspective.

If you haven’t seen any of the “Creep” saga, I highly recommend getting into the twisted world of Duplass and Peachfuzz. To fully grasp the genius of “The Creep Tapes,” I urge you to watch the previous two films beforehand. There are so many small details relating to past events from the films hidden in the six episodes, which are a sneaky nod to seasoned “Creep” fans. The episodes go by quickly, leaving the viewer wanting more. There seems to be no limit for Duplass with this series, and I for one, am excited to see where he will take it next.

