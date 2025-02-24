Trump’s national park workforce cuts, the environmental impact and what it means for future visitors

On Feb. 14, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) implemented budget cuts that led to over 1,000 national park workers getting dismissed. Not only does this result in unemployment for trained staff but it is also a danger to the parks themselves. While the United States has some of the most beautiful national parks in the world, there is still an element of danger for visitors. Reducing staff will only make it even more challenging for the parks to keep everyone who visits safe.

National parks require a lot of routine maintenance, such as keeping trails safe and walkable, cleaning campgrounds and bathrooms, managing traffic flow in and out of the park and, most importantly, protecting visitors and providing aid in the event of injury. These staff cuts will impact each park along with their local communities.

Over 325 million people visited 400 of the national parks, historic sites and other attractions located in the U.S. in 2023. Four million people visited Yellowstone National Park, which is one of the largest and most popular parks in the country, in 2023.

The New York Times published an article that included a story about Arianna Knight, who was a supervisor at Yellowstone before she and 30 other employees lost their jobs on Feb. 14. Knight explains that these cuts will make it nearly impossible to rid the forest of fallen trees and to keep up with the trail maintenance that is necessary to keep the park safe for visitors.

Larger and more popular parks are going to have trouble maintaining and managing the millions of visitors they get each year. But smaller parks like Shenandoah National Park in Virginia will struggle in a different way. These parks are at risk of having to close visitor centers and other necessary entities that keep the parks functioning smoothly. Seasonal weather, such as heavy rain in the spring, that does not normally cause issues for these smaller parks may put them at risk of closing altogether.

These staff cuts will also have detrimental effects on local communities. According to a National Parks Traveler article, national parks across the country generated nearly $55.6 billion dollars for the U.S. economy in 2023. The article also mentions a survey that found that visitors spent over $26 billion dollars in the local communities surrounding the parks in 2023. These areas thrive off park visitors and these job cuts will only lower tourism, which in turn will lower the amount of people supporting the local communities.

President Donald Trump did try to reinstate some workers to the parks by hiring 5,000 other seasonal workers. But park hiring agencies have been told to hire no more than one employee for every four that were fired. This shows just how little staff these parks are going to have for the upcoming busy season.

One major concern raised after these job cuts is the safety of the national parks. National park visitors are always at risk of injury but there are trained park rangers who are there to assist them. Park rangers and other necessary staff members allow visitors to explore freely, while also being available for assistance if needed. These job cuts will make it harder for supervisors to train seasonal workers thoroughly and for staff members to keep a lookout on everyone that visits.

Trump’s decision to fire these national park workers is not ideal. Not only is it going to make it harder for the national parks to function but it is also going to make it harder for the surrounding communities to thrive. But what can we do to help?

If you decide to visit a national park this summer make sure to “leave no trace,” which means that whatever you bring into the park you must bring out with you. It is also critical that visitors this season pay extra attention to their surrounding areas while in the park and look out for one another. In the event of injury, it may be harder than normal for park rangers to get to you. Visitors can also help the parks by picking up any trash they may see on the trails or removing any debris that may be a source of injury.

While the parks may be struggling this summer, it is crucial that we keep visiting and supporting our national parks and their surrounding communities so that future generations can still enjoy them.

Lucy Peterson can be reached at [email protected].