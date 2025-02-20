UMass baseball 2025 season preview

The Massachusetts baseball team is entering the 2025 season after losing its top two bats last season, but there is still a sense of confidence about the team heading into the season opener on Feb. 21 against Bethune-Cookman.

After losing their best hitters in Austin Burgess and Mike Gervasi, the Minuteman were not able to bring back any above .300 hitters for the 2025 season. Despite that, UMass will still have its ace on the staff, Robbie O’Connor, back for another year.

O’Connor boasted a team-leading 4.27 ERA as well as an outstanding 1.22 WHIP last campaign. His slow start to the season last year was a worry, though. Head coach Matt Reynolds put the early troubles on his transfer from Wake Forest along with his lack of experience. O’Connor picked it up in the second half of the year, proving he was the ace that everyone claimed he could be.

“He really honed in his command … I expect him to come out of the gate hot this year,” Reynolds said.

O’Connor is coming into this year with an added weapon in his arsenal, a new pitch.

“He added a cutter in the offseason, which could help him,” Reynolds said. “He can really command the baseball … and now [has] four pitches.”

The redshirt sophomore right-hander is set to start Friday night as the Minutemen hope to be dominant on the mound early in the year.

“We are going to need him to be successful … He’s got an opportunity to continue to rise,” Reynolds said. “He could safely get out to the 75-pitch mark. We [want to] be conservative with him early on.

O’Connor can’t do it himself though. Without its two best hitters from a year ago, other players must deliver for UMass. Carter Hanson will be an instrumental piece to any success the Minuteman will have at the plate, along with Jack Beverly. Hanson and Beverly’s senior leadership and ability at the plate have become increasingly noticeable to the staff.

“Hanson is an improving offensive performer for us,” Reynolds said. “Beverley had a really nice season … [He is] swinging the bat really well.”

The young talent has been obvious from the start for many of the coaches during the offseason, especially Jared Muñoz. After spending two seasons injured while designated as a redshirt, he is finally healthy and back to playing good baseball.

The most obvious freshman piece to the puzzle for the Minutemen right now is Gavin O’Brien. The Salisbury, Connecticut native came to Amherst with several accolades to his name, but his athleticism stood out. He was a soccer and basketball captain in high school, while being the baseball captain and Connecticut All-State Member in 2024.

“He’s done a nice job coming on in the course of the last seven months,” Reynolds said. “He has the ability to drive the baseball … a really athletic kid.

This UMass team, unlike other years, has a little bit of a chip on its shoulder. The Atlantic 10 Baseball Preseason Poll has the Minuteman ranked No. 10 coming out of the gates.

Although that might seem low, those same rankings had UMass at No. 12 last time around. It ended up finishing the season tied for the No. 4 spot.

Reynolds emphasized the depth in all departments of the team, but also the different feel from what last year was.

“We have some really high-end talent … with some newcomers in the transfer portal,” Reynolds said. “We have some arms on the mound that really need to mature.”

The Minutemen are leaving the brisk Amherst behind for sunny Daytona Beach to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this upcoming weekend.

The Wildcats have started the year 0-4 and are coming off a 10-0 loss against Florida International. UMass wants to start hot with O’Connor on the bump. It could be vital for the team to take care of business against a weaker opponent as the long season looms.

