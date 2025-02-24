UMass fencing set for an exciting spring

In the University of Massachusetts Amherst Campus Recreation Center, near the second door of the men’s locker room, a small sign that reads “Armory” sits next to a door that, for most of the week, stays closed. But there are four days a week when, late in the evening, a tight-knit group of fencers gather to work on their sport.

This is the UMass Club Fencing team, which is coming off an incredible fall semester and first-place finish in the Northeast Fencing Conference (NFC).

The fall semester was a period of significant achievement for the UMass fencing team. It consistently finished in the top positions at various scrimmages, often securing two or three podium finishes. This strong performance culminated in a first-place finish at the NFC, setting a high bar for the spring semester. The team is now focused on maintaining this momentum as they prepare for seven upcoming tournaments, including the highly anticipated national championships at Penn State.

“We finished off in the top few places at most of our scrimmages with at least … two or three, podium finishes, and moving on to this semester, we placed first combined at the NFC, which makes us feel pretty confident going forward to nationals,” Parinitha Venkata Reddy, a sophomore computer engineering major and president of the club, said.

Reddy, who has been fencing since 2018, brings much experience to her role as team president. Her journey began in high school, where she developed a passion for the sport that grew over the years, making her choice to join the club team here a simple one.

Michael Xie, the team’s treasurer, started fencing in 2022. Despite his relatively recent start, he has quickly grown to love the sport and his team. Both officers were elected after a voting process that took place this year.

The team attributes much of its success to its rigorous training regimen and strong team bonds. Practices are held four times a week, focusing on both individual skills and team strategies. Team bonding events are also a crucial part of their preparation, helping to foster a supportive and cohesive team environment.

“Fencing is both an individual and a team sport,” Reddy said. “Along with team bonding events, making sure that everyone is attending practice sessions and ensuring that fitness levels are at their peak is essential.”

Xie added that mental preparation is equally important, especially when competing at national events.

“Traveling and competing at a national level is a different atmosphere compared to local or regional competitions,” Xie said. “It’s important to be mentally prepared for the challenges that come with it.”

As the team prepares for the spring semester, its objectives are well-defined. Team members aspire to maintain their winning momentum and excel at the national championships. The leadership is confident in the team’s capabilities and is dedicated to ensuring that every member is ready, both physically and mentally, for the challenges that lie ahead.

“We are a very bonded and close team,” Reddy said. “When it comes to the social attributes, we are very supportive of each other.”

The UMass fencing team is not solely focused on its short-term objectives but also on the club’s long-term development. The club conducts novice programs each semester to attract new members and familiarize more students with the sport of fencing.

These programs provide an opportunity for anyone on campus to join the team and become part of its encouraging community. With a solid history of achievements and a clear direction for the future, the UMass fencing team is set to make a significant mark in the realm of collegiate fencing.

