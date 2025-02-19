UMass football adds nine freshmen to its 2025 roster

The Massachusetts football team signed nine fresh faces to the college field, adding players to both sides of the ball ahead of the 2025 season. Five of the incoming freshmen joined the roster on the first day of the spring signing period following the four student-athletes who signed early in Dec. 2024.

Zach Lawrence

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound quarterback from Charlotte, North Carolina signed on Dec. 4. At Butler High School, he was a two-year varsity letterwinner, two-time All-Conference honoree, two-time Academic All-State member, and three-time SW4A Conference Champion. Lawrence threw for 3,377 yards and completed 213 of 340 passes with 37 touchdowns. In his senior season he completed 48 of 79 passes for 820 yards with an 85-yard-high completion and five touchdowns.

Jax Markovich

The 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound tight end from Scottsdale, Arizona signed on Dec. 4. At Horizon High School, he played varsity for three years and was a four-time Player of the Game. Markovich was ranked top 71 in Division 5A and top 14 in the 5A Northeast Valley for total touchdowns with seven. As a senior, he caught 45 receptions for 551 yards, including a career-long 52-yard catch. He also caught nine touchdowns passes in his final year.

Jahmale Clark

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound cornerback from Dayton, Ohio signed on Dec. 4. At Trotwood-Madison High School, he played on varsity all four years and was named a First Team All-Southwest selection as a senior. In all four years, he helped his team to perfect conference records and eventually was named a three-star recruit and No. 105 recruit in the state by On3. As a senior he recorded 63 tackles with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two pick-sixes and 10 pass breakups.

AJ Azuakolam

The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound defensive back from Cambridge, Massachusetts signed on Dec. 4. At Buckingham Browne and Nichols School, he was a three-year varsity letterwinner and ranked as On3’s No. 13 recruit in the state. As a senior, he was an All-ISL honoree, named to the 2024 All-NEPSAC Team, and was an All-Prep Defense member. He helped his team to an 8-1 overall record with a 7-0 conference record as a senior.

Elijah Faulkner

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania signed on Feb. 5. At Central Catholic High School he was a two-time First Team All-Conference member as a junior and senior, and a four-time MaxPreps Player of the Game, twice as a junior and senior. On 477 carries throughout his high school career, he totaled 3,076 yards averaging 113.9 yards per game and scored 45 touchdowns. In 14 games, Faulkner had a 100-plus rushing yard performance. He recorded 15 receptions for 129 yards and one 27-yard kickoff return.

Elijah Pedro

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound wide receiver from Upper Marlboro, Maryland signed on Feb. 5. As a senior at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, he was named to the First Team All-County and was a First Team All-State honoree. He caught over 150 passes over his high school career and averaged 15.8 yards per catch with a 51-yard-high reception as a senior. Also as a senior, he tallied 29 receptions for 522 yards and seven touchdowns. On special teams, Pedro returned seven punts for 180 yards and had a 75-yard kickoff return.

Dinos Drossos

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Tucson, Arizona signed on Feb. 5. At Salpointe Catholic High School, he was an Under Armor All-American Camp Phoenix MVP, a Nextgen the Show Camp Atlanta MVP, and Prep Red Zone South California MVP. He ended his two-year varsity career with 142 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He had 104 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles, three pass deflections and two quarterback hurries. As a senior, he totaled 72 tackles, three interceptions, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and three touchdowns. One of his interceptions was returned for 39 yards and his other two returns accumulated 45 yards.

Garrett Cooper

The 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pound offensive lineman from Delmar, Delaware signed on Feb. 5. During his two years on varsity at Delmar High School, he earned Second Team All-State at offensive and defensive tackle as a senior and was a two-time First Team All-Conference offensive and defensive tackle honoree. As a senior he was named 2024 Conference Lineman of the Year and All-District First Team honoree. In Cooper’s final year, he also helped his team to a 9-2 record with a 5-0 conference record. He totaled 20 tackles with six solo tackles and 14 assists in his high school career.

Gavin Wilson

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Greenville, South Carolina signed Feb. 5. As a senior at Greenville High School, he tallied 48 pancake blocks. He was ranked No. 43 in his state and named a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Before the incoming Minutemen take the field, UMass will have its 2025 spring game at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, April 19.

