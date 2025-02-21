UMass hockey gives up lead and falls to UNH in the shootout

Durham, N.H. — The No. 16 Massachusetts hockey team gave up a two-goal lead in the third period and the University of New Hampshire swung the momentum in its favor to tie the game 3-3.

Cy LeClerc secured the extra point for the Wildcats (11-13-5, 3-12-4 Hockey East) in the shootout.

After crossing the blue line, LeClerc made his way through the circle of goaltender Michael Hrabal’s left side. Redirecting away from shooting on Hrabal’s right, the junior beat the sophomore goaltender and snuck the puck behind him. Sophomore Dans Locmelis could not answer after LeClerc’s goal, giving UNH a shootout win at its home rink.

“It’s a frustrating loss this time of the year,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “To have a two-goal lead late in the game and not be able to put it away.”

Aydar Suniev opened the scoring for UMass (16-12-3, 7-9-3 HEA), his first goal back from injury.

Racing down the neutral zone with Daniel Jenčko, Suniev passed it over to the freshman forward. Jenčko took the puck around the boards and found his sophomore linemate before skating behind the net. Suniev went down low and flung the puck up and behind UNH goaltender Jared Whale. The puck squeezed between Whale’s right shoulder and the net’s post to put UMass up 1-0 less than five minutes into the first period.

“I feel 90 to 100 [percent] still, but I’m getting there,” Suniev said of returning from injury. “Just trying to put my best out there.”

Jenčko attempted to double the score in the second period as he, Suniev, Locmelis, Larry Keenan and Francesco Dell’Elce set up formation in the offensive zone.

After passing around the edge, Suniev got the puck up close in front of Whale. Looking for the freshman on Whale’s left side, Jenčko was wide open with a clear shot at the net. His shot went just wide of the net, keeping the score 1-0 and forcing UMass to change to get fresh feet on the ice to try and maintain the offensive momentum.

Minutes later, Suniev found the back of the net and finished the job his linemate intended.

Off the faceoff, Keenan retrieved the puck in the left circle and sent it flying towards Whale’s right. Bouncing back in front of the net, the Minutemen repositioned and Suniev sent it to Dell’Elce on the right. With the Wildcats’ attention on the opposite side of the ice, the freshman defenseman immediately passed it back to Suniev who one-timed it at Whale. The puck rang across the posts and put UMass up 2-0.

“They probably created the most offense,” Carvel said. “Jenčko missed a wide-open net in the second period, but those three guys are good offensive players and they’re building some chemistry. [Suniev’s] a goal-scorer.”

The Wildcats eventually found their way into the net nearly five minutes into the third period.

Robert Cronin skated down the middle as Alex Gagne wrapped the puck around the boards and passed it once Cronin was open next to Linden Alger. Angling himself to sneak past the graduate defenseman, UNH’s senior forward took his shot and the puck reached the back of the net between Hrabal’s left shoulder and the post.

After Jack Musa found the back of the net on the Minutemen’s second power play of the night and his fifteenth goal of the season, Ryan Conmy answered with a power play goal of his own on Cam O’Neill’s slashing penalty. This kept the Wildcats within one, which Kristaps Skrastins quickly handled as he tied the game 3-3 with momentum on UNH’s side.

Skating around to slide up the middle, UMass did not create enough traffic to get in the way of Skrastins’s path. The puck slid past Lucas Ölvestad and Nick VanTassell, reaching Hrabal and soon enough the back of the net.

“We took [an] unfortunate penalty and it kind of seemed like they got momentum and we didn’t really push back as much as we should’ve,” Keenan said.

It took the Wildcats the first 40 minutes to find an offensive groove against the Minutemen, failing to capitalize on rebound opportunities left wide open by Hrabal.

Thinking he gloved the puck in the first period, Hrabal looked around frantically in front of his net as UNH started closing in. Alger swatted the puck away from Hrabal to keep the Wildcats from setting up another scoring chance.

On the Wildcats’ second consecutive power play at the end of the first period, Morgan Winters found himself with the puck and turned around to face the sophomore goaltender. His shot bounced off Hrabal’s right arm and flung towards the boards. With no other UNH players to collect the rebound, the Wildcats remained scoreless on the man advantage.

The Minutemen’s defense continued keeping loose pucks away from undefended sides of the net for a majority of the game.

Kennedy O’Connor blocked one of UNH’s shots from just behind the right circle. Seconds later, he skated in front of Hrabal to recollect the puck, keep the Wildcats away from the sophomore goaltender, and redirect the momentum back to the Minutemen. When UNH found its footing again, firing shots at Hrabal and not allowing UMass to intervene, the sophomore eventually covered the puck to slow the action down. Once play resumed, the junior defenseman curtsied to deflect a puck and helped prepare the Minutemen to focus in on defense for the proceeding two penalty kills in the first period.

The Minutemen head back home for the second half of the series against the Wildcats. Puck drop at the Mullins Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sydney Ciano can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @SydneyCiano.