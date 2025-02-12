UMass’ lack of paint presence costs them game against Davidson

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team, who has consistently shown intensity in highly physical games throughout Atlantic 10 play, lost that touch of play against Davidson as it was the lack of paint presence by the Minutemen (11-14, 6-6 A-10) that directly correlated to their loss.

UMass could not protect the hoop nor win the rebounding battle, while the Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 A-10) excelled at both. The Minutemen’s big men could not hold strong against the aggressiveness Davidson played with, giving up layups and failing to grab rebounds when the team needed them.

“There’s not a greater stat that indicates what we were missing today more than rebounds,” head coach Frank Martin said. “We got absolutely annihilated at the glass.”

The Wildcats scored 44 points in the paint against UMass as they powered to the hoop and maneuvered through defenders easily to rack up interior points. This allowed Davidson to grab an early lead, and although the Minutemen kept it close in the first half, that style of play helped the Wildcats in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Whether it was Daniel Hankins-Sanford, Shahid Muhammad or Malek Abdelgowad, no matter who UMass put on the inside, it was not enough to keep Davidson away. Wildcats forward Reed Bailey scored 20 of his game-high 21 points inside the paint.

Outside of the poor rim protection, the Minutemen were out-rebounded by Davidson 41-32. UMass holds the number one spot in the conference in team rebounding with an average of 40, yet the Wildcats outplayed the team at its own game. At halftime, there was a rebounding difference of 24-12, as the Minutemen struggled to grasp a commanding presence on the glass.

“[Rebounding is] what I’m most proud of from this performance because it was item one on the last three days of practice,” Davidson head coach Matt McKillop said. “The mentality was like if every single guy does their job on every single rebound, we’re [going to] be in position to win this rebounding battle and if we win the rebounding battle, we felt confident that we would win.”

By the end of the game, UMass had made adjustments necessary to pick up its rebounding slack, but the Wildcats, who sit in second to last in the A-10 with an average of 33 rebounds a game, still held strong. Davidson often does not win the battle on the glass, but against one of the grittiest teams in the conference, it did just that.

This was the Minutemen’s third-lowest rebound total on the season, and statistically, their worst performance since a month ago in a loss to George Mason.

The offensive rebounding battle was also impacted by UMass’ lack of paint presence. The Wildcats tallied eight offensive boards in the first half with nine second chance points off those, while the Minutemen were held to three offensive rebounds and zero second chance points.

Although the final boxscore might not display it, as UMass had numerous offensive rebounds late off of missed deep 3-point attempts to total 13 on the night, this stat was what helped set Davidson apart.

On both sides of the glass, the Wildcats had control of the rebounding battle while the Minutemen searched for answers. UMass had lost the physical edge that they so often exhibit against its opponents, an uncharacteristic performance that has not been seen often since A-10 play began.

“When we don’t win the battle in the paint, it’s not good for us,” Martin said. “And that means the rebounding, the defense, the blocked shots, the free throw shooting, the layups, we [got to] win the battle in the paint and we didn’t win it today.”

While the Minutemen now search for ways to revitalize their paint presence, they prepare for St. Bonaventure, who travels to the Mullins Center on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Bonnies (17-9, 5-8 A-10) hold opponents to the least amount of rebounds a game in the A-10, representing a tough matchup for UMass to bounce back against. Tipoff is set for noon on NESN and ESPN+.

