UMass’ response to the Orchard Hill brush fire

On Nov. 18, 2024, a brush fire sprang near the Orchard Hill Observatory on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus. No injuries were reported, according to Amherst interim fire chief Lindsay Stromgren, nor damage to the observatory, according to UMass News and Media Relations Interim Director Melinda Rose. The fire, however, overwhelmed more than one and a half acres of wood and was suppressed after firefighters contained it for around three hours, with nearly three dozen first responders attending the scene.

This was 10 days after the town of Amherst declared its drought status on Nov. 8: “The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) declared the Connecticut River Valley to be in a Level 3 Critical Drought,” its website reads. It stated later that Amherst’s water supply was stable due to the region’s increased rainfall in earlier months, going on to write, “However, the Town encourages residents to practice water conservation methods including: minimize overall water use, take shorter showers and run dishwashers and washing machines only on a full load.” On Jan. 8, the Town posted an update stating that the drought situation had improved to a Level 2-Significant Drought from Level 3. The Town still maintains its recommendations to conserve water wherever possible.

In addition to the drought, Massachusetts was issued 16 Red Flag Warnings in October and November, meaning it was designated a region at risk of increased fire weather due to a combination of warmer temperatures, a lack of moisture and stronger winds.

Given that the town of Amherst addressed the drought and that many campus community members witnessed the brush fire on Orchard Hill, where was UMass’ response to these events? The University usually issues text message emergency alerts with the aim of “sharing information about what is happening, who is impacted and recommended safety actions” in the case of an ongoing campus emergency. But UMass leadership did not issue an alert the day of or a follow-up email weeks after the brush fire.

I communicated with UMass Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Emergency Management Jeffrey Hescock to better understand why the University made this decision. “The safety and wellbeing of [the] campus community is our highest priority, and we carefully assess each situation to determine the most appropriate course of action … Based on the professional assessment of emergency responders and university officials, the fire posed no immediate or ongoing threat to the broader campus community,” Hescock explained. “…it was determined that a campus-wide emergency alert was not necessary.”

As for why UMass leadership did not send a follow-up email to inform the public of what had happened, Hescock said, “Based on the evaluation, it was determined that the fire was contained swiftly, posed no ongoing threat and did not impact the broader campus community or daily operations. Given these factors, a decision was made not to issue an email and/or notification.”

The University also did not publicize the drought or the Town’s recommendations to its webpages. “We have not communicated to the campus community about the drought conditions in [the Connecticut River] Valley. The University continues to coordinate with local and state officials on monitoring both local and statewide conditions,” Hescock said.

It may be understandable why an alert was not issued, because the fire was not a threat to the whole campus. But an informative follow-up email stating that the brush fire was suppressed and posed no ongoing threat would have been useful, as would information about the ongoing drought so campus members can take action to ease its effects – just as the Town recommended.

Informing the public of the changes impacting our communities matters. Informed and engaged community members can provide input to leadership, who ideally make decisions that better serve their needs. It’s mutually beneficial: officials make effective decisions from public input, and the public understands those decisions and strengthens their ability to be active members of society.

If the University wants to be climate-forward, that has to include informing the public and, very importantly, creating and maintaining awareness. At the very least, UMass must address the measures we can collectively take, such as conserving water. Thinking about water usage may seem punitive rather than preventative or impactful. But we can begin there. Massachusetts and the country at large are experiencing unprecedented changes. The least we can do is be aware of it and find small ways to move forward.

One reason UMass might veer away from this is to avoid arousing fear. This makes sense, but doesn’t a fire that took place meters away from where students were living warrant some sort of response? Not wanting to distract daily life or stir panic is reasonable. However, UMass’ silence around the matter is concerning.

I spoke to people who had no idea that students on their own campus had witnessed a brush fire. And during the ongoing drought, I couldn’t help but notice washing machines running without full loads and faucets running with no one to use them. Put another way, there doesn’t seem to be a desire, let alone an awareness, to make small changes and adjust to our environment. Public awareness will do more good than bad. It could spring us into meaningful, manageable action and help us change with the land, rather than keep us stagnant and unknowledgeable.

In Nov., Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited the Middleton Fire Department to thank the team for their continuing work in the area. “There are steps everyone can take to minimize risk, protect their communities, conserve water and support our firefighters,” she said while discussing the state’s historic drought and the crucial efforts of first responders.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said later, “The best way that we can thank the first responders who are battling these fires is to do our part not to contribute to them.”

Let’s start simple; stay aware and address local events. It is essential for combatting large-scale climate change. By starting “small,” we can face bigger challenges and lend solutions to our fellow communities.

Medha Mankekar can be reached at [email protected].