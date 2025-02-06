Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass student’s $10,000 half-court swish negated by mere inches

A foot on the line nullifies big-money shot
Courtesy of Mullins Center/X
Byline photo of Cameron Pellegrino
By Cameron Pellegrino, Assistant Sports Editor
February 6, 2025

Noah Lee fleetingly became $10,000 richer thanks to a half-court snipe at halftime of the UMass women’s basketball game against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night. It was later decided that Lee, a senior operations and info management major at UMass, had a foot scarcely over the halfway line, taking away the grand prize.

via Josh Schreiber/X

The challenge was hosted by a promotion company called Odds On Promotions, who require the contestant to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot all within 30 seconds to claim victory. Lee did exactly that, making all four shots in a row with very minimal help from the rim. The Mullins Center erupted as the final shot sank through the net and Lee launched the ball into the air in celebration.

“[The] half-court shot, [I] put it up and realized mid-air, like ‘Wow, that has a chance,'” Lee said. “When it went in, it was pretty surreal … It was a ton of fun in the moment.”

During the third quarter and after he made the shot, Lee received a form to sign that acknowledged the rules of the contest. A UMass athletics representative told him that the promotion company would review the footage to make the final call and that they are quite strict about the foot placement on the release of the shot. At the conclusion of the game, there was still no definitive ruling.

“[On Thursday], I got an email from the UMass athletics representative saying that the promotion company got back to them and said my foot was on the line and they will not be paying it out, which is obviously a little disappointing,” Lee said.

After the decision was reached, UMass sent Lee a compensatory offer. The proposition included suite and courtside tickets to home basketball games, $100 in gift cards to use for Mullins Center concessions and a gift basket of school-branded gear. It also included another attempt at a future on-court shooting contest, this time for $1,000. The Massachusetts Collective, a donor-driven NIL collective supporting UMass basketball, also reached out and offered Lee another chance at the $10k half-court shot.

via TheMassCo/X

Lee’s shot has quickly become one heard around the world, as the video has circulated rapidly on social media. ESPN posted it on TikTok, where it’s quickly amassed over two million views. Other popular social media accounts, like Barstool Sports, House of Highlights and Sports Illustrated, all posted the clip to its accounts as well. Thousands of sports fans are voicing their opinions on the situation in comment sections across social media.

“I definitely consider myself a little bit of an introvert and it’s pretty nuts to have all this happening,” Lee said. “I wouldn’t say that I’m someone who loves the spotlight or really craves the spotlight by any means, but I’m definitely enjoying it. Like, opening up social media and seeing [myself] is a pretty crazy feeling, something I’ve never had before.”

via Barstool Sports/X

Initially, Lee was hesitant on participating at all. He was sitting in the stands when a promoter approached him and asked if he wanted to take part in the challenge. He eventually agreed despite the uncertainty and the dramatic events of the night unfolded soon after.

Drilling four straight shots on a regulation college basketball court fresh out of the bleachers is no easy task, which is why the prize reward was so high in the first place. Luckily for Lee, his previous basketball experience made the challenge much more realistic for him. He was most worried about missing the layup in embarrassing fashion, but he instead made all four attempts look effortless.

“Thankfully, I’ve played a lot of basketball in my life, so I was pretty well-prepared for the moment,” Lee said. “I’ve been playing basketball from a pretty young age, really enjoy the sport and I guess it all [combined] there at that moment.”

Lee certainly was not expecting the night to play out the way it did when he arrived to watch the Minutewomen cruise to an 81-54 victory over the Bonnies. Regardless of what happens in the future with the prize money, Lee and his roommates, who witnessed the happenings live, will always have an extraordinary story to tell.

“At the end of the day, sure it really sucks with the money, who knows how that’ll play out with the $10,000,” Lee said. “But, these memories that we’ve all kind of made because of this event are pretty priceless and I’ll definitely remember these for quite a while.”

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @cam_pellegrino.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
SGA recommends fee increase to fund Student Activities Fund
SGA recommends fee increase to fund Student Activities Fund
Daily Collegian (2025)
Beanpot week Hockey East update
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women's basketball dismantles St. Bonaventure 81-54
Photo courtesy of 2b Entertainment (Adrian Lyles’ publicity firm).
Adrian Lyles isn’t one thing
Photo Courtesy of Public Interest Research Groups
Personal style is dead – and fast fashion killed it
Daily Collegian (2025)
Minutemen play to their strengths against Saint Louis
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass crumbles in final minute against Saint Louis
Daily Collegian (2025)
Sands: UMass players step up, but still have work to do
Daily Collegian (2025)
Brotherly brawls to breakaways: The Musa duo at UMass
Daily Collegian (2025)
A story 30 years in the making: The Friendship of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp
Daily Collegian (2025)
Winter Music Festival takes place in Student Union Ballroom
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Steve McQueen's ‘Blitz:’ a tale of resilience during war
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey loses 3-2 in Sunday battle against Maine
Daily Collegian (2025)
Notebook: Offensive resurgence leads UMass women's basketball against La Salle
Image courtesy of the Recording Academy’s Instagram
Editors Grammy Discussion: Predicting who will win in the Grammys' general field
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s club hockey completes weekend sweep, beats RPI 7-4
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass swim and dive sweeps Senior Day meet against Fordham
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass grinds out win over Duquesne