UMass women’s hockey loses 5-2 in the second night of a back-to-back

The Massachusetts women’s hockey team faced Niagara for the second time in two days on Saturday, but this game was completely different from the Minutewomen’s (10-11-3) 2-1 loss on Feb. 14.

In that game, UMass scored first and narrowly lost in overtime. On Saturday, though, the visitors had complete control of the game from the moment the puck dropped, playing more aggressively and controlling the puck for longer stretches. That performance led to a 5-2 Purple Eagles (11-10) win.

The visitors scored three goals in the first period, which can be attributed to their game planning and physical play against the Minutewomen. This dominant performance by Niagara early created a deficit that proved too large for UMass to overcome.

“[Our play] depends on how you show up,” head coach Bill Wright said. “Whether you show up with the right mindset or the wrong mindset. Today, we showed up with the wrong mindset. We weren’t ready.”

Things looked bleak for Massachusetts in the second period. Purple Eagles forward Sarah Sweitzer displayed excellent puck control, bobbing and weaving through Minutewomen defenders before scoring off her own rebound just over a minute into the period. The score was now 4-0 Niagara and UMass goalie Mary Honan was shaken up, taking about 10 seconds to recover. However, she persevered and stayed on the ice despite indicating a possible injury.

Just 13 seconds after their fourth goal, the Purple Eagles continued to outwork the Minutewomen defense. Raya Vandenbussche beat UMass players down the ice and backhanded the puck into the bottom left corner, giving Niagara a 5-0 lead in the second period.

Minutewomen goalie Sarah Matthews was subbed into the game for the first time after the Purple Eagles’ fifth goal, and UMass stabilized its defense, holding Niagara scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

The game remained scoreless for the first 10 minutes until the Purple Eagles got into a groove and scored three goals in about three minutes. With nine minutes left in the first period, No. 91 Jaidyn Clipperton opened the scoring with a sharp wrist shot from about 15 feet out. This goal opened the floodgates for Niagara and seemed to stun Honan, as scores came more often for the Purple Eagles.

Massachusetts gained some momentum and managed to get on the scoreboard in the third period, as the team matched the physicality of Niagara and found a way to crack its defense. Purple Eagles goalie Emily Bandkohal played a flawless game until there were about 10 minutes left in the third period, as Kennedy Pierson slipped the puck into the net to spoil her shutout.

The Minutewomen wouldn’t go out without a fight, adding another goal with four minutes left in the game, showing resilience. This time, it was Hannah Gromko who scored her sixth goal of the season on Bandkohal.

“[We] didn’t have a choice,” Wright said. “We know we didn’t start well, but the least we could do was finish as hard as we could. We had to stick with it and keep going.”

Against an opponent as physical and skilled on the ice as Niagara, the UMass crowd appreciated the fight the Minutewomen showed at the end of the game.

Massachusetts generated 30 shots on goal compared to the Purple Eagles’ 37. In addition to Clipperton, Sweitzer and Vandenbussche, Kate Custance and Olivia Worrall also scored for Niagara.

The Minutewomen will next visit Boss Ice Arena to play against the University of Rhode Island on Friday, Feb. 21. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. EST.

