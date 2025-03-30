A review of ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’

Warning: this review contains spoilers.

On Tuesday, March 18, Suzanne Collins released her fifth book in the Hunger Games series, “Sunrise On The Reaping.” The book has sold more than 1.2 million copies within the first week of its release, performing twice as well as “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2020) and three times as well as “Mockingjay” (2010).

This book is the second prequel, capturing the life of Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, the second Quarter Quell. This year’s Hunger Games take twice as many tributes from each district, 48 in total. Unfortunately for him, Haymitch finds himself getting roped into these games.

The story follows Haymitch during all of the games, specifically what is at stake for him. As far as he is concerned, his own life is one thing, but the people he loves are another. Lenore Dove, his mother, and brother Sid are far more important to him. All the while, he is being set up to fail by President Snow and the Capital.

I found the connections to other books in the series to be most intriguing. Similar to “Catching Fire” (2009), Haymitch tries to destroy the Hunger Games from inside the arena, and in “Mockingjay” (2010), he becomes close with other tributes and rebels, and witnesses how all their loved ones are murdered, typically by way of fire or poison.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2020) emphasizes the Covey family, known for their musical talents. Lucy Gray Baird and Lenore Dove are both in this family and find themselves in District 12, and are most known for singing. Alongside newly introduced songs from Sunrise On The Reaping, Haymitch also references “The Old Therebefore” and “Nothing You Can Take From Me” which Lucy Gray first performed. Introducing new poems and songs and reusing these at times felt like fillers, but it added an intriguing perspective to the Covey family.

This story also felt incomplete, and the ending felt somewhat rushed. Lenore’s only secret known to the audience is that she is part of the Covey family, and is could be related to Lucy Gray, winner of the tenth Hunger Games. There was a large emphasis on the color orange in Lenore’s life. Prior to her death, Maysilee Donner was talking to Haymitch about it, but the readers did not learn its significance.

Lenore’s last words felt like a forced part of the story. Dying in Haymitch’s arms, she muttered, “Don’t you … let it … rise … on the reaping.” Her resentment of the sunrise reminds me of Peeta Mellark, who thought fondly of the sunset. When asked his favorite color by Katniss in “Catching Fire,” Peeta responded, “Orange… but soft. Like the sunset.” Orange has shown to be a significant color in the Hunger Games. Between fire, the Mockingjay pin, and the flint striker, I would not be surprised to see an abundance of orange in the upcoming film.

Cringey phrases aside, I personally loved the quote, “I love you like all-fire,” which Haymitch and Lenore Dove said to each other quite often. While a little cringey, it is powerful. It reminded me of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” When Han Solo is about to be frozen into carbonite in Cloud City, Leia shouts to him, “I love you,” and he responds, “I know.” These exchanges between the couples make me think of what real love can be like, and how merely two words can be so powerful.

Another notable connection is that Haymitch was friends with Asterid and Burdock Everdeen, Katniss Everdeen’s parents. Burdock protected Otho Mellark, Peeta’s father, from being killed by a Peacemaker amid the chaos that erupted from the 50th reaping ceremony. While engaging, it felt more focused on connecting characters to each other within the Hunger Games series than being a story in itself.

Haymitch Abernathy and Katniss Everdeen show many similarities. Both coming from mining families, they share the same anger for the corrupt Capitol of Panem, the same energy to fight, and the same desire to fight for the safety of those they love. They both share an initial reluctance to open up to others, such as fellow tributes Maysilee and Peeta. They both take action to destroy the Hunger Games arena in the Quarter Quell, in and outside of their arena.

In the original Hunger Games book, Haymitch has an alcohol problem. Before the games, he almost never drank; he started because the Capitol of Panem took away everybody he loved. His family was killed in an arson attack, and his lover was poisoned. His fellow tributes from his district, who he learned to love, were all killed by either other tributes, Peacekeepers, or a freak accident.

The epilogue for “Sunrise On The Reaping” adds perspective to Haymitch when he was first training Katniss for the Hunger Games. Haymitch saw a part of Louella in her, from her spirited personality and her braids. That could be why Haymitch referred to Katniss as “sweetheart,” since he considered Louella his sweetheart.

“Sunrise On The Reaping” offers an intriguing deep-dive into Haymitch’s past, focusing on his formative years amid the brutal second quarter quell. While the story builds significant ties to other books within the series, the story leaves a new loose thread with the story of Lenore Dove and the color orange.

Although the usage of songs and poems can feel like filler, the emotional depth of Haymitch’s relationships and the underlying themes of survival, loss and rebellion resonate powerfully with the readers. The exploration of Haymitch’s character arc not only enhances how the readers view him, but also his influence and perspective on Katniss Everdeen. I would strongly encourage reading this book, offering new sights into the “Hunger Games” universe, setting the stage for next year’s highly anticipated film adaptation.

