Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse recap

Key matchups, standout performances and shifting standings from across the A-10
Rohan Guhathakurta
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Olivia Thibodeaux, Collegian Correspondent
March 15, 2025

This week, the Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse standings have had some shakeups with big matchups happening throughout the week. Here’s a look at some of the midweek matchups that took place.

Hobart vs. Le Moyne (3/11)

Hobart led and tied each quarter, taking on Le Moyne in Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon with a 13-8 victory in a non-conference matchup.  The Statesmen started the game with a strong 6-2 lead in the first quarter with two goals each from David Peterkin and John Jude Constantine and three assists from Will Delano.

The Dolphins increased their defense in the second period, cutting Hobart’s goals in half from the first period, while scoring two themselves. Freshman Emmet McDermott started the period off with the first goal for LeMoyne and his second goal of the season, followed by a goal from Ethan Loun.

LeMoyne continued what it started in the second period while moving into the second half tying goals with Hobart in the third period. The Dolphins scored their two points in the first half of the quarter and the Statesmen came back strong and scored theirs in the final two minutes.

In the fourth quarter, the Statesmen maintained their intensity, following a similar pattern to earlier in the game. Peterkin added his fourth goal of the matchup, solidifying his standout performance. Despite strong individual efforts from Le Moyne’s sophomore attackman Thomas Berry and senior midfielder Ryan McNally, the Dolphins were unable to overcome the early deficit. Hobart’s early dominance proved too much to surmount, and it walked away with a decisive win.

Queens Charlotte vs. High Point (3/11)

The High Point Panthers protected its turf, beating Queens Charlotte 18-7 on Tuesday. High Point’s early momentum was powered by standout performances from Justin Wixted, Owen Bunten and Carson Robins, who led the scoring charge in the first three quarters.

Despite a promising start by Queens Charlotte, which saw the team net two quick goals in the opening five minutes, the Royals struggled to keep up with the Panthers’ offensive firepower. By the end of the first quarter, High Point had gained a two-point lead. In both the second and third quarters the Royals only scored one point, having a hard time overcoming High Point’s defense, with hardly any shots on goal.

Entering the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead, High Point maintained control and slowed the game’s tempo. While Queens Charlotte rallied, the deficit proved insurmountable.

Despite the loss, the Royals found positives in Carter Petersen’s three-goal performance and Dylan Behnke’s career-best showing, which included one goal and three assists. Additionally, Gunnar Bick celebrated a milestone, scoring his first collegiate goal.

Other Notable Results:

Saint Joseph’s beat Drexel on the road, 17-11, through three goal games from multiple players.

St. Bonaventure narrowly wins over Canisius, 7-6, thanks to Patrick Shanahan’s goal right before the buzzer.

Standings Update:

Richmond and UMass both sit atop the standings at 5-1, with Richmond on a two-game win streak and UMass riding a five-game surge. High Point’s dominant win over Queens Charlotte brings it to 3-4, bouncing back after three consecutive losses. Hobart remains at the bottom despite its win over Le Moyne. Saint Joseph’s continues to climb after losing its first two games, now sitting at 4-2. St. Bonaventure’s inconsistent season places it at 5-4, showing no clear trend in its performance.

Olivia Thibodeaux can be reached at [email protected].

