Baseball Notebook: UMass loses two of three against Davidson

The Massachusetts baseball team dropped two of three games to the Davidson Wildcats in its final opening Atlantic 10 season. In its lone win, strong relief pitching and three hitters with multiple hits powered the Minutemen (6-7-1, 1-2 A-10).

Game two saw UMass defeat Davidson (6-12, 2-1 A-10) 13-8. The Minutemen entered the second inning in a 1-1 tie after a throwing error from the Davidson catcher plated one in the first. In the second inning, UMass put up four runs powered by Ryan Kolben, Carter Hanson and Matt Travisano, loading the bases to start the inning with a walk and two singles respectively. From there, two wild pitches, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly allowed the Minutemen to get out to a 5-1 lead early.

UMass scored two more in the third inning from two errors and Travisano tallied an RBI single in the fifth. From there, a massive sixth inning buried Davidson after Jared Munoz and Hanson had RBI singles and Travisano added another RBI single to his day. Travisano finished 3-3 with two RBIs, a run and a walk.

On the pitching side for the Minutemen, Callen Powers got the start on the bump and allowed five runs on six hits with just three strikeouts and 99 pitches in 3.2 innings of work. From there, a duo of Mikey Jensen and Drew Sliwkowski combined for just two runs allowed on three hits with nine strikeout to quell any Davidson chance at a comeback.

The matinee game three of the series was one of the most exciting. An offensive battle ended with the Wildcats on top 13-10. The Minutemen bolted out to a 6-0 lead powered by a Jack Beverly three-run homer in the first and another three-run bomb by Braden Sullivan in the third. Davidson punched back with a five-run fourth inning with five hits and two doubles.

Anthony Tirado tallied a two-RBI single in the fifth inning which also plated a third run as a result of yet another Wildcat error on the throw into the infield. Davidson punched right back yet again with two home runs in the sixth inning which found itself down just one run 9-8. UMass added one more insurance run in the seventh from another Wildcat wild pitch.

Jack Cotrone notched a solo homer in the eighth to bring Davidson into striking distance heading into the ninth. In the 9th inning, the Wildcats landed a knockout punch in the form of a game-tying double and a walk-off three-run towering shot to leave a bitter taste in UMass’ mouth. Jack Beverly finished the game 2-3 with that three-run homer and three walks. The home run was his third of the year trailing only Hanson for the team lead.

Game one was forgetful for the Minutemen as an early 2-0 lead was quickly scoffed at in a 9-3 loss. Tirado had another RBI, one of four in this series. He has totaled 11 RBIs on the year.

UMass now turns its attention to a mid-week matchup with Towson University in Maryland. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m on Wednesday, March 19th.

