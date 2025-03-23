Baseball Notebook: UMass wins extra-inning thriller to avoid sweep

The Massachusetts baseball team stole a late win in game three of the weekend series against the Fordham Rams in the Bronx to win 3-2 and avoid a three-game sweep. Freshman infielder Reece McCarthy saved the Minutemen (7-10-1, 2-4 Atlantic 10) from a potential sweep scenario in their last weekend series before embracing the Earl Lorden Field home dirt for the first time this season.

After a lackluster start to the campaign offensively, UMass needed a series that would continue the momentum it built the prior Wednesday against Towson, putting up 15 runs in a loss. Against a Rams (10-14, 4-2 A-10) team that had the fourth best earned-run-average in the conference, finding a win would be a difficult task.

On Friday night, UMass struggled to find offense. Other than two-hit games from Matt Travisano and Jared Munoz, Fordham held the Minutemen to just one hit. UMass struck out 14 times throughout the game, which is the most since March 9 against Navy.

To add salt to the wound, starting pitcher Robbie O’Connor, struggled against the Rams. Fordham didn’t let him off the hook as they grabbed two quick first-inning runs courtesy of a two-run Matt Dieguez single. After scoring the first run, the Rams dug in early and didn’t look back. O’Connor only pitched three innings, allowing six earned runs during that time. He also gave up four walks and struck out three batters in the 6-0 Minutemen loss.

Saturday presented a chance for UMass to get a refresh and grab a win. Led by Travisano, the offense delivered, scoring nine runs in a full nine-inning effort. The bulk of the runs came in the seventh inning with the score tied.

The moment came when Jack Beverly stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, facing Fordham left-hander Beau Elson. On a 1-1 count, Beverly took Elson’s fastball past the 395-foot fence in center field for a grand slam, giving the Minutemen their biggest lead of the weekend.

UMass then added on two more runs in the top of the final frame to extend its lead to three runs with a save opportunity for the Minutemen pitching staff that had been struggling in recent games.

Prior to the ninth, Callen Powers got the start and took care of seven innings with Mikey Jensen lending him a helping hand in the seventh. Adam Merritt had come into the eighth inning with a two-inning save in mind. The eighth inning went smoothly, and he returned to the mound for the ninth, with UMass up three runs. After a couple of Fordham runs, the Minutemen were hanging onto a one-run lead. The lead disappeared when Carson Chavez delivered a pinch-hit walk-off double, driving in two and winning Fordham the game 10-9 in a classic A-10 matchup.

In the third game of the series, UMass delivered with a 3-2 victory, showing resilience in the win.

Drew Sliwkowski and Bobby McDonough pitched the first seven innings, combining for two strikeouts and letting up one earned run. UMass went into the ninth inning tied with Fordham with the game threatening to go to extra innings. Minutemen catcher, Ryan Kolben sent a ball down the left field line for a go-ahead home run. UMass thought they had it until the Rams once again scrapped a run to bring the game into extra innings for the first time of the weekend.

Two innings later in the top half of the eleventh, McCarthy sent a line drive single above the glove of the Fordham shortstop to score the go-ahead run. Jensen finished the job in the bottom half for UMass, winning the contest in extra frames.

The Minutemen will be heading home on Tuesday, March 25 for a non-conference battle against Albany. First pitch of the home opener is at 3 p.m. at Earl Lorden Field.

