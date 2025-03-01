Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Big second-half comeback gives UMass a rivalry win over Rhode Island

Minutemen pick up a win for the last game as conference opponents
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Maxwell Solomon, Collegian Staff
March 1, 2025

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team mounted a big second-half comeback to defeat Rhode Island, 91-88. The rivalry win allowed UMass (12-17, 7-9 Atlantic-10) to leapfrog the Rams (17-11, 6-10 A-10) and rise to 10th place in the conference standings. With the Minutemen heading to the Mid-American Conference next season, Saturday’s game makes it the last time the two rivals will matchup as A-10 foes.

“It’s one of the reasons I took the job,” UMass head coach Frank Martin said of the conference rivalry. “Rarely is a UMass-Rhody game a walk in the park … those games are wars.”

With just under 11 minutes left in the second half, Rhode Island held a 10-point lead and looked in control of the game. Yet, after a timeout, Jayden Ndjigue jumpstarted a game-changing 14-0 run with an and-one layup. After the Minutemen forced a shot clock violation, Rahsool Diggins hit a tough mid-range basket, which was followed by the Rams’ David Fuchs airballing a shot.

Jaylen Curry then made a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two. After another Rhode Island airball, Curry found Daniel Hankins-Sanford on back-to-back possessions where the forward made two threes to the crowd’s delight, capping the run and giving UMass a four-point lead with six and a half minutes left.

After David Green hit a three for the Rams to tie the game up at 85 apiece with one minute remaining, Martin called a timeout. Coming out of the stoppage, Diggins made a short floater, giving the Minutemen a lead.

Shortly after, with 26 seconds left, Green had another chance to silence the UMass crowd with a three again, but it was to no avail as he missed. After a pair of trips to the free-throw line for Diggins, the Minutemen never allowed the Rams to get another shot for the win.

“Even through difficulty, I thought we had guys on the court that were communicating and enthusiastic and then, give them credit, [we] started making shots,” Martin stated.

UMass’s offense was on fire all game, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. The 91 points scored in the rivalry showdown is the most the Minutemen have got since their triple overtime thriller against Fordham on Jan. 15.

Curry returned from a three-game absence and showed no sign of his wrist injury, putting up 22 points and a team-high eight assists. The sophomore also drained five three-pointers, which tied Diggins for the most on the team. Diggins scored a team-high 29 while also displaying his defensive ability by getting a game-high three steals. Additionally, the Philadelphia native scored his 1,000th career point and his 1,000th point at UMass.

Along with the backcourt duo, Hankins-Sanford shined as he scored a career-high 19 points along with his third consecutive double-double by securing a game-high 12 boards.

“[Hankins-Sanford’s] energy is contagious. His communication is real, and people are starting to migrate to him,” Martin said.

Despite allowing the comeback, Rhode Island’s offense also shot lights out. The Rams made a season-high 16 three-pointers while shooting 47.1 percent from deep. Green was the star as the senior scored a career-high 30 points, in large part due to eight threes, which is also a career-high. The team captain also led his team in rebounds with 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

“[Green’s] a great shooter. I mean, he’s by far and away, in my opinion, one of the best shooters I’ve coached. He has great range and can get his shot off. He’s fearless in terms of shooting the ball, he’s not scared,” Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller said. “He carried us for most of the night.”

Luka Damjanac received lots of praise from Martin as the freshman played a career-high 23 minutes. He also was second on the team with a 14 plus/minus.

“He knows what he’s supposed to do. The one guy on our team that I haven’t played all year is [Damjanac], yet his energy every single day is phenomenal,” Martin said. “He’s enthusiastic when he’s out there.”

UMass has two more games left on the schedule before the A-10 tournament, with St. Bonaventure being next up. The Minutemen will travel to Olean, New York, with tipoff being on Wednesday, March 5, at 7 p.m., and available to watch on ESPN+.

Maxwell Solomon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Maxwell697909

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
Jaylen Curry returns and sparks a big win against Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2025)
Daniel Hankins-Sanford has career-night in win over Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lacrosse Notebook: No. 23 UConn outlasts UMass women's lacrosse 19-16
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey grabs big regular season win over UMass Lowell
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass starts the homestretch of its regular season against Rhode Island
The Student Government Association held its Presidential and Trustee debates at the Cape Cod Lounge on 02/26/25.
SGA holds their 2025 Presidential Debate
More in Archives
The UMass Professional Staff Union protested outside Whitmore on 02/27/2025.
Speech, Assembly, Petition: PSU and USA rally at Whitmore
The Student Government Association held its Presidential and Trustee debates at the Cape Cod Lounge on 02/26/25.
2025 SGA Debate transcripts
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey ties UMass Lowell 2-2
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
2025 Oscars breakdown and predictions
Javier Reyes sought WVU president position, less than two years into UMass chancellorship
Javier Reyes sought WVU president position, less than two years into UMass chancellorship
Black Artistic Freedom Symposium celebrates the cultural impact of hip-hop
Black Artistic Freedom Symposium celebrates the cultural impact of hip-hop
More in Headlines
Pamphlet at the W.E.B. Du Bois Library.
Life to library; W.E.B. Du Bois’ legacy lives in at UMass
Photo courtesy of IMDb
‘To Sir, with Love’ defies racial norms of the 1960s
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass CRJ and Black Healing, Joy and Justice Collective holds second W.E.B. Du Bois Center Poetry Slam Invitational
UMass Organiza Sesión de Información de Inmigración
UMass Organiza Sesión de Información de Inmigración
Protesters lined up outside the UMass Amherst Campus Center to protest "war profiteer" engineering companies during an Engineering Career Fair on 02/26/2025.
SJP, UMass Dissenters and the Sunrise Movement protest Engineering Career Fair
Letter: President Humphries endorses candidates for 2025 SGA races
Letter: President Humphries endorses candidates for 2025 SGA races