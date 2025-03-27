Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Chancellor Javier Reyes addresses potential federal funding disruptions

Email gives insight on updates of university finances, hiring and admissions
Mia Blue
Daily Collegian (2024)
Byline photo of Mia Blue
By Mia Blue, Assistant News Editor
March 27, 2025

On March 26, Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email out to the University of Massachusetts Amherst community addressing current university updates in correlation to potential federal funding disruptions.

“The university remains committed to strategic planning and investment in its growth,” the email stated. “These measures are intended, to the extent possible, to safeguard our core functions of educating our undergraduate and graduate students and conducting groundbreaking research and scholarship during this period of uncertainty emanating from Washington, DC.”

According to the email, UMass’ federal funding supports research and funds items, including salaries, graduate stipends and tuition, equipment purchases and health and safety.

“With more than $150 million in annual federal funding now potentially uncertain, we have asked our schools and colleges to take action to ensure their graduate admissions plans are financially sustainable,” the email said.

Facing reductions in National Institute of Health (NIH) funding, UMass graduate admissions had been reduced in numerous departments. According to the email, some Ph.D. programs are in the process of informing admitted applicants that their funding is either rescinded or no longer guaranteed. But the University is not doing cuts “across-the-board” by closing admissions or programs.

Undergraduate admissions and financial aid as of now are unchanged, but the University said it cannot predict changes to federally funded programs such as Pell Grants.

“We will continue monitoring developments in how aid is distributed and how the FAFSA process might be impacted given recent executive orders signaling significant changes in the Department of Education,” the email said.

According to the email, the University has started to ask departments to plan for possible reductions in discretionary spending for the rest of the fiscal year 2025 and the entire fiscal year 2026.

“… Focus on identifying and pausing all non-payroll expenditures that don’t meet urgent, critical needs,” the email said, such as “limiting expenditures to critical travel, conference attendance, and equipment purchases.”

The email gave points of guidance that apply immediately. “All non-personnel expenditures over $50,000 require approval from the executive area head (vice chancellor, athletic director, dean, etc.). Capital project requests will be evaluated based on health and safety requirements and the preservation of core university facilities. To ensure stability and continuity in our students’ research and learning, all academic and non-academic units should proceed with faculty and staff hiring only for positions deemed critical to the university’s operations. Requests for critical hires must be approved by the respective vice chancellor or, in the case of faculty, the provost.”

The email emphasized that there is not a hiring freeze, but instead a “strategic approach to hiring in response to the evolving funding landscape.” Departments currently undergoing hiring searches will receive more guidance in the upcoming days.

In the past week, the University had re-launched the Angel Fund, in coordination with Student Affairs, Campus Life and the UMass Amherst Foundation. According to UMass’ website, the Angel Fund is rushed to help with legal, academic, housing, living and counseling needs of those affected by changes in federal immigration policy.

“At the same time, we are working with Student Legal Services to explore potential external partnerships that will provide international students with emergency immigration-related legal support,” the email said.

More updates can be found on the University’s Federal Actions page.

Mia Blue can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Mia_Blue17.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Segregation forever? How racism prevents class solidarity in America
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball wins home opener over Albany
Daily Collegian (2025)
Softball Notebook: UMass falls short in mid-week matchup against Bryant
Daily Collegian (2025)
Women’s Lacrosse Notebook: UMass remains atop Atlantic 10 standings with 14-11 victory over Saint Joseph’s
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Celebrating the legacy of 'How to Train your Dragon'
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass: Home of the Greg Carvel defensemen factory
More in Archives
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The party is over
Image courtesy of Genius
'Music’ by Playboi Carti is the return of rap’s most mysterious spectacle
Image courtesy of IMDb
‘Shutter Island’ at Fifteen: Martin Scorsese’s most polarizing thriller?
Daily Collegian (2025)
Ways and Means meeting attracts K-12 student rally
Daily Collegian (2025)
Previewing the 2025 Fargo Regional
Students for Justice in Palestine rally in front of the Whitmore Administration building ramp on 3/13/2025.
UMass SJP and FJP picket at Whitmore in a Call to Action
More in Campus News
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass students push for Hunger Free Campus Bill
The PEN America: UMass Leadership Panel Discussion on Higher Education was hosted in the Student Union Ballroom on 03/12/2025.
Critical Conversations: the future of higher education
Liza Price, the vice president and public relations manager of Poetry Club, discussed her presentation on Indigenous women poets at The JWECC in Goodell Hall 03/13/2025.
Reclaiming language through Indigenous Women Poets
Daily Collegian (2025)
2025 SGA Elections: Hai Tran and Julia DeMarco
Daily Collegian (2025)
2025 SGA Elections: Jacob Nevins and Darren Truong
Daily Collegian (2025)
2025 SGA Elections: Hadiya Ahmad and Dale Leone