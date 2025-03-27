Chancellor Javier Reyes addresses potential federal funding disruptions

On March 26, Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email out to the University of Massachusetts Amherst community addressing current university updates in correlation to potential federal funding disruptions.

“The university remains committed to strategic planning and investment in its growth,” the email stated. “These measures are intended, to the extent possible, to safeguard our core functions of educating our undergraduate and graduate students and conducting groundbreaking research and scholarship during this period of uncertainty emanating from Washington, DC.”

According to the email, UMass’ federal funding supports research and funds items, including salaries, graduate stipends and tuition, equipment purchases and health and safety.

“With more than $150 million in annual federal funding now potentially uncertain, we have asked our schools and colleges to take action to ensure their graduate admissions plans are financially sustainable,” the email said.

Facing reductions in National Institute of Health (NIH) funding, UMass graduate admissions had been reduced in numerous departments. According to the email, some Ph.D. programs are in the process of informing admitted applicants that their funding is either rescinded or no longer guaranteed. But the University is not doing cuts “across-the-board” by closing admissions or programs.

Undergraduate admissions and financial aid as of now are unchanged, but the University said it cannot predict changes to federally funded programs such as Pell Grants.

“We will continue monitoring developments in how aid is distributed and how the FAFSA process might be impacted given recent executive orders signaling significant changes in the Department of Education,” the email said.

According to the email, the University has started to ask departments to plan for possible reductions in discretionary spending for the rest of the fiscal year 2025 and the entire fiscal year 2026.

“… Focus on identifying and pausing all non-payroll expenditures that don’t meet urgent, critical needs,” the email said, such as “limiting expenditures to critical travel, conference attendance, and equipment purchases.”

The email gave points of guidance that apply immediately. “All non-personnel expenditures over $50,000 require approval from the executive area head (vice chancellor, athletic director, dean, etc.). Capital project requests will be evaluated based on health and safety requirements and the preservation of core university facilities. To ensure stability and continuity in our students’ research and learning, all academic and non-academic units should proceed with faculty and staff hiring only for positions deemed critical to the university’s operations. Requests for critical hires must be approved by the respective vice chancellor or, in the case of faculty, the provost.”

The email emphasized that there is not a hiring freeze, but instead a “strategic approach to hiring in response to the evolving funding landscape.” Departments currently undergoing hiring searches will receive more guidance in the upcoming days.

In the past week, the University had re-launched the Angel Fund, in coordination with Student Affairs, Campus Life and the UMass Amherst Foundation. According to UMass’ website, the Angel Fund is rushed to help with legal, academic, housing, living and counseling needs of those affected by changes in federal immigration policy.

“At the same time, we are working with Student Legal Services to explore potential external partnerships that will provide international students with emergency immigration-related legal support,” the email said.

More updates can be found on the University’s Federal Actions page.

