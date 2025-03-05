Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Chancellor Reyes gives response to current federal actions

Chancellor Reyes details UMass’s responses to Federal Government’s actions relating to DEI and free speech
Kira Johnson
Members of the Daily Collegian Staff sit down for an interview with the University of Massachusetts Chancellor, Javier Reyes, on February 12th, 2024, in the Whitmore Administration Building.
Byline photo of Mia Blue
Byline photo of Nathan Legare
By Mia Blue and Nathan Legare
March 5, 2025

In an emailed statement to the University of Massachusetts community on March 5, Chancellor Javier Reyes detailed the University’s response to actions taken by the federal government, and how those actions, especially those relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and free speech, will impact the community.

“I want to assure you that UMass Amherst remains fully and unequivocally committed to fostering a campus community of dignity, equity, and inclusion where the rights of our students, staff and faculty are respected, and the rich diversity of our community is warmly embraced,” Reyes wrote. “As we always have and always will, we stand for free speech, open inquiry, academic freedom, and, along with our governor and attorney general, equal access to the opportunities of higher education.”

After President Donald Trump’s “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Referencing” executive order eliminated DEI programs throughout the federal government, the Massachusetts Office of Attorney General published a press release giving guidance on DEI and accessibility employment initials in the workplace of business. UMass has since put the release under its federal actions page on Feb. 13.

“Under the new federal administration, our campus and our partners across higher education face the prospect of unprecedented disruption,” Reyes wrote. “The executive orders and proposed changes to federal policies and funding streams coming out of Washington are challenging to keep up with and, often, difficult to interpret. I encourage each of you to regularly consult our Federal Actions page where the latest information and guidance is available.”

On Feb. 27, in response to the executive order by President Trump and the U.S. Department of Education’s “Dear Colleague” letter from Feb. 14, the Attorney General and Governor of Massachusetts released a statement in support of Massachusetts’ higher education and K-12 institute as they continue to maintain equal access and representation.

“Under the joint guidance, Massachusetts educational institutions should continue their work to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility among their student bodies,” the statement said.  “Longstanding legal precedent has established that educational institutions may take steps to build student bodies that are meaningfully diverse across numerous dimensions, like geography, socioeconomic status, race, and sexual orientation and gender identity, among others.”

“Attorney General Campbell and I are issuing this guidance to send a clear message that Massachusetts is going to stay true to who we are,” Governor Maura Healey said in the press release.

“I’m proud that today’s guidance will help continue to support the exceptional work being done on our campuses to improve diversity, equity, access, and inclusion,” Noe Ortega, Commissioner of Higher Education, said in the same press release.

In his email, Reyes aimed to assure the campus community that for now, things are business as usual at UMass. “Despite all that has come out of Washington in the past several weeks, to date, no new laws have been enacted related to the operations of the university,” Reyes said.

According to Reyes, “No matter what you have heard from Washington, no matter where you call home, no matter how you identify, no matter who you are, you belong here.”

This is a developing story.

Mia Blue can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Mia_Blue17 and Nathan Legare can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Legare_Nathan.

