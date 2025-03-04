Creating room for wellness: it’s time for a new rec center

Being a freshman at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has altered my viewpoint on universities — beyond academics. It is a community, home and foundation for which students build the habits necessary to sustain life after school. But as our student body grows, the resources that support this balance, such as our recreation center, are being pushed beyond their limits.

It’s starting to feel like each visit to the rec center is a competition for space and equipment. Whether I’m waiting for a treadmill or fighting to find room for a quick workout, it’s clear our current facility is no longer adequate for students and faculty alike.

The congestion is not only an inconvenience, it students’ physical health, mental well-being, and any sense of community that’s possible.

Edridge D’Souza, a former Daily Collegian columnist, has strong views on the topic saying, “A packed Recreation Center can be downright intimidating to those who are trying to get into fitness. Several of my friends have declined invitations to go there because they felt intimidated by the number of people present and felt there would not be enough space for them to feel comfortable”.

As a fellow UMass student, I agree the facility is extremely intimidating because of the lack of room and its overall cramped setting which, in turn, affects the mental health of students. Constructing a new recreation center on the south side of campus—where a very large concentration of students reside—would be a perfect solution. An addition like this would not only begin to take some of the pressures from the current gym, but also convey UMass’ commitment to students’ wellness.

The current facility is designed for fewer students, and UMass can’t cope with demand. In the past several years, with the growing student population, every inch of campus has become more stressful. But the rec center is disproportionately impacted by this growth as it is intended to be a health and wellness center for all students. Going in means waiting in long lines for machines, crowded spaces and often no equipment available to use. It is not uncommon for myself and other students to give up on going to the gym together simply because the experience has just become more distressing than enjoyable.

Overcrowding of the gym does more than frustrate students; it inhibits them from continuing to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. As research continues to prove, regular exercise greatly decreases mental health issues, reduces stress and greatly improves academic performance. But for most of us, the constant crowding and unavailable resources prevent us from being able to make exercise part of our daily schedules. This defeats the very purpose of having a campus rec center in the first place. All housing at UMass Amherst, including southwest, central and northeast are too far from the rec center itself, a ten-minute walk one way at the minimum.

Studies have shown that proximity to exercise facilities is a major factor determining the rate of use; students living closer to wellness resources are most likely to utilize them on a regular basis. In this respect, the fact that students need to make the long commute to the gym just to find packed facilities becomes a disincentive in body and mind.

A new rec center on campus’ south side would greatly help alleviate these issues. This will not only help ease congestion in the current facility, but also offer greater access to wellness resources for the students who live nearby. It could dramatically increase the number of students participating in fitness, allowing many more of us to incorporate working out into our lives without the hassle of waiting in line or finding overcrowded rooms or courts.

There’s also evidence from other universities that expanding recreational facilities positively impacts student satisfaction and wellness. For example, when the University of Michigan added a new recreation center, student usage increased by an astonishing 30 percent, and overall satisfaction with campus wellness facilities notably improved. A similar solution on campus at UMass will send a clear message to current and future students that UMass Amherst cares about their well-being and is responsive to the needs of a growing population.

Some would question if a new rec center is a realistic goal for the campus, but it is both feasible and worth it in the long run. UMass Amherst has already planned out the areas on campus in case of future development. Using these already set-aside areas will make it easier to not waste any more space than necessary and decongest the heavy traffic areas of campus.

Funding-wise, it’s not out of the question. Many universities have funded similar projects through a combination of alumni donations, student activity fees, and external grants focused on enhancing campus life. At UMass, we have a strong and supportive network of students and alumni; it would come as no shock if students and alumni alike supported a project that directly affects the wellness of campus life. For many alumni, such initiatives are a way of giving back to the institutions that changed their lives. A dedicated campaign could raise significant amounts of money.

In addition, expanding the recreation center on the south side of campus would not only benefit present students, but also give the university a long-lasting investment in its future. Improved physical fitness accommodations would place UMass Amherst on par with institutions that prioritize student lifestyles and thereby make it an exceptionally attractive college choice for future students.

Research has shown that students increasingly base college choices on available wellness resources. A modern, accessible rec center would go a long way toward enhancing UMass’ reputation as a student-centered institution.

A new rec center would also help foster a sense of community among students. An adequate fitness center would allow students to interact more with each other and provide activities to participate together outside of class.

As I see it, the need for an additional rec center is crystal clear. Our current facility is overcrowded, and this congestion is a barrier to health and wellness within the UMass community. Building a new center would increase access to wellness resources, help reduce stress levels and improve the entire campus experience. It’s not simply a question of more space, but about building a campus where students would feel appreciated, supported and motivated to thrive.

I firmly believe that we, as students, have in our hands the ability to demand this change. We can petition, speak with the student government and even seek the university leadership to describe our needs and urge the administration to take this project more seriously. And in acting, we are doing much more than simply making the experience better for us at UMass; we are making it better for many years and generations to come. The vision lies within reach, we just need to bring it to life.

