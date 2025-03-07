First line helps lift UMass hockey over Maine

The Massachusetts hockey team’s top line of Lucas Mercuri, Cole O’Hara and Jack Musa made a significant impact in the Minutemen’s (19-12-4, 10-9-4 Hockey East) 5-1 victory over Maine on Friday night.

With seconds left on the Black Bear’s (21-7-5, 13-5-5 HEA) power play, O’Hara skated up the left wing from the UMass blue line, getting in front of Frank Djurasevic and sent the puck tight against the right goal post past netminder Albin Boija’s skate. The crowd burst into cheers after the short-handed goal, chanting “Hobey Baker” for the contender. O’Hara continues his campaign for the prestigious Hobey Baker award, passing Denver’s Jack Levine to lead the NCAA in points with 49 after netting two goals on Friday.

“He’s a leader, he’s a great teammate, he’s a kind of kid you win with, and it wasn’t just [Friday]. He blocked a huge shot in Lowell last [Saturday],” head coach Greg Carvel said on O’Hara.

The Hobey Baker candidate tied former Minutemen Bobby Trivigno and Cale Makar for the UMass D1 single season point record of 49. The forward is now two points shy of James Marcou, who holds the record at 51.

“It’s unbelievable,” O’Hara said on the milestone. “[Trivigno and Makar] are two great players. Being around here for three years, you hear all the good things about them and to be in a category with them, it’s just unreal.”

With under a minute left on the clock in the first period, Musa sent a short range shot to Boija, who made a pad save. Defender Grayson Arnott attempted to clear the puck up the boards, but defensemen Lucas Ölvestad was first to the loose puck. The junior shot the puck from the left side just below the blue line, but Boija stayed tight to the left post to block the shot. Musa capitalized on the empty right half of the net, picking up the rebound and lifted the puck for a bar down goal and extending UMass’ lead to three.

O’Hara increased his school record point streak to 13 straight games just three minutes into the contest. Freshman defender Francesco Dell’Elce sent a shot from the point, and the junior tapped the puck with his stick to redirect it to the left of Boija and into the back of the net to put the Minutemen on the board.

Mercuri tallied his lone point of the day on an assist to Kenny Connors’ power play goal.

Musa looked to put up a second goal of the night on a fast break toward the goal. Racing against two Maine defenders, the sophomore controlled the puck up the ice before the Black Bears defender chipped the puck up and away from Musa just above the goal crease.

O’Hara proved his talents on both end of the ice leading UMass with four blocked shots. Charlie Russell took a shot at the net late in the third period, but O’Hara made a big stop and got the puck out of the defensive zone.

“They all block,” Carvel said. “It’s quite energetic when those guys who score our goals block the shots and they need to. If you’re on the penalty kill, that’s part of the responsibility, but there were some really big blocks there late in the game.”

After Ölvestad got a minor tripping penalty, Maine controlled the offense for most of the power play. Skating around the zone and looking for a chance to close the gap, Lynden Breen attempted a wrist shot from above the left circle. Mercuri dropped down to one knee to block the shot, giving the Minutemen the puck for the rest of the power play.

The first line and UMass will attempt to sweep the series on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. against Maine.

Devin Lippman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @devinlippman.